Wizards in search of first win in Vegas vs. Sixers

The second half of a Summer League back-to-back awaits the Wizards on Monday as they go in search of their first victory of the week in Vegas against the Sixers at 5:30 p.m. ET. Sunday brought Washington closer to victory as they rallied from being down as many as 20 to San Antonio, falling 95-90. To win Monday, they’ll need to continue to take better care of the ball and knock down outside shots.

Philadelphia enters play Monday with an 0-2 record on the week, with 2018 first round pick Zhaire Smith headlining the squad in Vegas. Also of note is Furkan Korkmaz, who scored 40 points in the Sixers’ Summer League opener.

Wizards to Watch in Vegas

Troy Brown Jr. – The Wizards’ first round pick this season is the natural headliner for D.C. during Summer League. A versatile playmaking wing, the 18-year-old Brown will get his first chance to show how quickly he’s adapting to the NBA game. Look for him to score from all over the floor and use his length defensively, with a big focus this summer on improving his outside shot.

Game 1 Recap: Brown showcased all of the reasons the Wizards drafted him in his first outing, using his smooth feel for the game to attack the basket and his long frame to rebound en route to 13 points. Turnovers were an issue, and he’ll look to hit from 3-point range in Game 2.

Game 2 Recap: The rookie contributed from all over the floor Sunday, scoring 21 points to go with 12 rebounds. He also lowered his turnovers considerably in Game 2, and said following the game that he’s continuing to get more comfortable with his teammates and as a leader despite being a rookie.

Devin Robinson – After a year in the G League as the Wizards’ first two-way player, Robinson will look to showcase how much he’s improved after his first full year as a pro. The Florida product averaged 13 points per game last season in the G League and shot an improved 38 percent from 3-point range. He’s a tremendous athlete whose length gives him advantages on both ends, and Washington is excited to see how his game has progressed.

Game 1 Recap: The Wizards’ leading scorer against the Cavs with 14 points and five rebounds, Robinson’s athleticism was on display. Improving on his 4-11 performance from the field is the next step.

Game 2 Recap: Robinson showcased exactly what the Wizards love about him in Game 2, using his explosiveness to throw down five big-time dunks in the contest en route to a team-high 24 points on 50 percent shooting. The 3-pointer wasn’t there for Robinson on the day, but he contributed in a big way.

Thomas Bryant – Recently signed off waivers from the Lakers, Bryant brings a very intriguing skill set to Washington in today’s NBA. With a big 6-11 frame, excellent bounce and an advanced outside shot for his size and age (he turns 21 later this month), the Wizards like his potential to be a productive modern big. Bryant can do a little of everything, and he averaged 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in the G League last season.

Game 1 Recap: Bryant tallied seven points and four rebounds against Cleveland, attempting just six shots from the field. He also missed a pair of 3-pointers, something that should improve with his shooting touch.

Game 2 Recap: Sunday marked a huge improvement for Bryant, who scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with seven rebounds. He also added four assists. We know Bryant is a great athlete for his size, and that was on display in Game 2 as he ran the floor well and got downhill towards the basket at will.

Issuf Sanon – Sanon will play next season in Europe, but the Wizards will see what he’s got this summer before he gets a chance to play regularly overseas for a year or two. Sanon plays with a ton of intensity and is certainly a raw talent, but he’ll get to make a first impression this summer. He’ll always be able to play defense well with his size, so offensive consistency is one of his focuses going forward.

Game 1 Recap: DNP

Game 2 Recap: Sanon made his summer league debut, logging 13 minutes.

Chris Chiozza – After four years of running the point at Florida, Chiozza is the latest Gator to join the Wizards. He’s a gritty floor general with a propensity to hit big shots, and while he may be undersized by NBA standards, he’s creative around the rim. His wealth of experience from a big-time program should serve him well in Summer League.

Game 1 Recap: Chiozza wasn’t a prolific scorer in college and only scored five points to go with five assists. Improving on six turnovers against the Cavs is critical for the Wizards’ floor general in Game 2.

Game 2 Recap: He’s known for his great passing ability, and Chiozza used it in Game 2 to log a double-double with 10 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. The six turnovers were more than he would have liked, but Chiozza also hit two of the Wizards’ four 3-pointers on the day.

Aaron Harrison – First a highly-recruited prospect at Kentucky, Harrison averaged 18.7 points per game in the G League last season, his third as a pro. His professional experience and scoring knack will be welcome on this year’s summer squad, and he has a big frame for a guard that helps him defensively.

Game 1 Recap: Harrison scored 12 points on 3-13 from the field (2-10 3-point). He’ll improve on those numbers, and still helped the team against Cleveland with six rebounds.

Game 2 Recap: Struggles from the field continued for Harrison, who went 0-for-5 (0-for-4 3PT).