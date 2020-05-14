Wizards & Scott Brooks raise $50,000 with “Brooks’ Looks” Charity Challenge presented by Fresh Vine Wine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Head Coach Scott Brooks announced that the “Brooks’ Looks” charity challenge, presented by Fresh Vine Wine, reached the donation goal of $25,000 to the MSE Foundation’s “Feeding the Frontlines” fund. As a result, Brooks allowed his daughter, Lexi, to cut his hair and announced an additional $25,000 donation to Feeding the Frontlines on behalf of the Brooks family.

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, we want to thank our friends and fans across the country for their uplifting support on this project,” said Brooks. “This was a fun way to help the heroes who are making such a huge impact on all of our lives on a daily basis and we hope that everyone continues to support them as we work together and stay positive during this difficult time.”

All donations that were made to Feeding the Frontlines will go directly to helping feed the frontline workers protecting our community. Donations can continue to be made here. A donation of $100 will fund between 10-12 fresh, healthy meals for first responders and health care staff. With the $50,000 raised by the Brooks’ Looks initiative, the original $50,000 donated by Wizards players and staff and additional donations from its other teams, owners, staff and fans, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has now raised over $200,000 for Feeding the Frontlines.

In addition, Fresh Vine Wines will donate 15% of sales through the month of May to Feeding the Frontlines with the use of the code DCFAMILY at freshvinewine.com. Fresh Vine Wines, a proud new sponsor of the Washington Wizards, offers a variety of a thoughtfully-crafted wines – no additives, all-natural, low sugar, low carb – available to ship directly to consumer.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Inspired by the initial contributions of Wizards players and staff that have already provided more than 7,500 meals to frontline workers, the “Feeding the Frontlines” fund was created by the MSE Foundation. Partnering with Wizards’ chefs at FLIK, Capitals’ chefs at SuperFd and a nonprofit within MSE’s Social Impact program, DC Central Kitchen, the fund provides meals to first responders and health care workers at D.C. area hospitals and COVID-19 testing sites. What began as that initial effort from the Wizards is now funded through donations from all teams – Capitals, Mystics, Go-Go and District Gaming – with players, coaches, owners, MSE staff and fans contributing a combined $200,000 funding meals delivered to seven District hospitals and testing sites thus far. The effort has also helped to support two great small businesses – SuperFd and FLIK – as well as a vital nonprofit for the food insecure within the District, DC Central Kitchen.