Wizards drop thriller to Rockets in home opener, 159-158

The Wizards and Rockets put on a show on Wednesday night in Washington that nearly reached the record books in more ways than one. While the NBA season is only a few games old, their offensive display will likely be one-of-a-kind this year. Neither team scored less than 34 in a frame, while both eclipsed 40 points in a quarter at least twice. When the dust settled, Houston emerged with a wild 159-158 victory. The Wizards’ 158 points fell just three short of a franchise record for points in a game.

Seven reached double-figures for Washington, with Bradley Beal’s mammoth 46 points (eight assists, six rebounds) led the way while Rui Hachimura (23 points), Davis Bertans (21 points, six 3-pointers), and Isaiah Thomas (17 points, 10 assists) also chipped in impressive efforts. The Wizards shot a red-hot 62.6 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range, hitting a franchise-record 20 shots from beyond the arc.

“We play hard, and we have a lot of enthusiasm on the court,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “Guys were flying all over the place. That's [Houston] a championship-level team [with] two MVPs. We couldn't get an important stop or defend the play without fouling. But, like I said, nothing to be ashamed of our effort. One of the things that we didn't do well tonight was offensive rebounds and we turned the ball over a couple of times just way too many.”

Unfortunately, James Harden and co. beat the Wizards with sheer volume in an incredibly high-paced affair. Harden’s 59 points (nine assists) led six double-figure scorers that included Clint Capela (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (17 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds). With 103 shots taken to Washington’s 91, Houston was able to overcome a worse shooting night (still hitting over 53% of its field goals) to edge Washington down the stretch.

Houston saved its best for last, pouring in a remarkable 48 points in the fourth quarter to overcome what was an 11-point Wizards lead with a little more than four minutes remaining in the game. A 9-0 Rockets run during the final 2:30 of the fourth proved to be Washington’s downfall, as a 3-pointer from Eric Gordon capped the outburst and gave Houston a one-point lead with just under a minute remaining. From there, a critical Ben McLemore steal and free throws from P.J. Tucker and Harden sealed the deal.

Beal, Brooks and the Wizards won’t take many moral victories, but the offensive outburst and relentless energy were important takeaways on a night where shots were falling for both sides.

“How we hard play every night,” said Beal. “That's going to be a given for us. It's not even a debate or a question. We know we compete each and every night. That's what we expect out of ourselves and we did that tonight. We know we showed a lot of resilience, we held our own. A lot of things didn't go our way, but other than that if we play like this we'll win a lot of games.”

Next for the Wizards on their first homestand of the season will be a meeting with the Timberwolves on Saturday night in D.C. Tip-off is set for 8:00 P.M. on NBC Sports Washington.