Recap: Beal, Bertans lead Wizards to 131-119 win over Rockets

FINAL: Wizards 131 | Rockets 119

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (37), Davis Bertans (18), Russell Westbrook (16)

Rockets: John Wall (29), David Nwaba (19), Jae’Sean Tate (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards earned their second consecutive win, defeating the Rockets 131-119 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal scored 37 points to lead seven Wizards with 12-plus points. John Wall, playing his first game in D.C. since he was traded to the Rockets in December, finished with 29 points and 11 assists. Russell Westbrook notched his sixth triple-double of the season, totaling 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

“It was a good win for us,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “We’re 5-5 in the last 10. With what we’ve gone through, I think that’s pretty solid. We still have to build on it. We can’t rest, we can’t relax. We’ve got a lot of games coming up. That’s what we want. We just have to keep chipping away.”

Garrison Mathews, who started for the second consecutive game, capped a 9-2 Wizards run to start the game, but it was Beal who drove the Washington offense in the early going. He scored nine of the Wizards’ first 18 points and 11 points total in a high-scoring first quarter. Washington led 38-34 heading into the second thanks to a difficult, fading 3-pointer from Davis Bertans with just over one second left on the clock.

Mid-way through a first quarter in which Wall scored 15 points, the Wizards honored his tenure in D.C. with a tribute video:

Four Wizards scored in double figures as Washington poured in 72 points in the first half, led by 19 from Beal. As a team, the Wizards shot 25-43 (.581) from the field and 7-15 (.467) from 3-point range through two quarters. After falling behind 47-46 with 5:58 left in the second, the Wizards scored on four consecutive possessions, ripping off a 9-0 run to take an eight-point lead, but two points, two assists and a steal from Wall in the final minute of the first half brought the Rockets within three at the break.

Beal and Raul Neto combined to score 20 points in the third to lead Washington to a 15-point lead with 1:09 left in the quarter. A 16-7 run with just under five minutes left in the frame accounted for most of the deficit, capped by Bertans’ fifth 3-pointer of the night. After the Rockets quickly cut the lead back to single digits on a layup 10 seconds into the fourth, the Wizards went on a 10-3 run to take a 16-point lead with nine minutes left in the game. Washington’s lead peaked at 18 when Moe Wagner knocked down a 3-pointer minutes later and the deficit proved to be too much for the Rockets to overcome. Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Washington.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Bertans’ breakout game fuels Wizards from 3-point range

Bertans finished the night with 18 points, two shy of his season high, fueled by his best 3-point shooting performance of the year. He shot 5-6 (.833) from deep, the most threes he’s made in a game this season, and 6-8 (.750) overall. Four of his five threes came in the first half. Bertans also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Latvian Laser’s strong shooting night was just what the Wizards’ offense needed. Coming into Monday’s game against the Rockets, the Wizards had gone six games in row shooting less than 30.0% from 3-point range. Against Houston, Washington shot 12-30 (.400) from deep as a team. In addition to Bertans’ big night, Wagner and Beal combined to hit five threes of their own.

“(Bertans) needed it, we needed,” Brooks said postgame. “We need to make shots. We’ve been struggling for the last dozen or so games since we’ve had everybody back. It’s nice to go 40.0% from three as a team. I think we can be right around there. When (Bertans) goes 5-6, that’s big for us…He played well the last two games.”

Beal posts back-to-back 37-point games

Beal came into Monday’s matchup against the Rockets averaging a league-leading 32.9 points per game and had scored 37 points just over 24 hours earlier against the Celtics. Against Houston, Beal stayed hot, scoring a game-high 37 points on 14-24 (.583) shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. He’s now scored 30-plus points in 13 of the last 16 games and leads the NBA with 16 such games. Beal did his best work in the third quarter, scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds to help the Wizards’ lead grow from three to 15.

Wall leads Houston in return to D.C.

With all eyes on his return to Capital One Arena and a number of key Rockets players out of the lineup, Wall carried a heavy load on Monday night. He led the team in points (29), assists (11) and shots (26). No other Rockets player took more than 12 field goal attempts. His 29 points were a season high, topping a pair of 28-point performances earlier in the season, backed by 22 points in the first half alone. Wall entered the fourth quarter having already notched a double-double, totaling 26 points and 10 assists through three.

NEXT UP: Nuggets at Wizards / Wednesday, February 17 / 8:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT