Recap: Beal scores 33, Wizards fall to Rockets 107-88

FINAL: Wizards 88 | Rockets 107

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (33), Russell Westbrook (19), Robin Lopez (10)

Rockets: John Wall (24), Victor Oladipo (20), Eric Gordon (20)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Rockets 107-88 on Tuesday night in Houston. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington, scoring a game-high 33 points, including 18 in the second half. The game marked the first meeting between the Wizards and Rockets since the teams traded guards Russell Westbrook and John Wall for one another in early December. Westbrook finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while Wall totaled 24 points and five rebounds.

In the first start of his NBA career, Anthony Gill wasted no time making an impact. Early in the first quarter, he recorded a steal in an isolation situation with Wall and grabbed five rebounds in the first seven minutes of the game. Beal led the way for the Wizards with nine points in the first quarter while Robin Lopez scored six of his own on 3-3 (1.000) from the field. Wall made his presence known early, leading Houston with seven points on 3-6 (.500) shooting in the game’s opening frame. The Wizards led by three after one, but fell behind 40-33 when Houston ripped off a 14-2 run early in a back-and-forth second quarter. Washington cut the lead from seven to one, then fell behind by eight – and then cut the lead to three just before halftime.

Both offenses went cold to start the second half. The Wizards and Rockets combined to score 37 points in the third quarter, shooting 13-41 (.317) from the field and 1-15 (.066) from 3-point range. Through the first 6:42 of the quarter, each team had just one made field goal. Beal helped keep the Wizards’ offense afloat, scoring 10 points to bring his total to 25 heading into the fourth. In the fourth quarter, Beal and Westbrook combined to score 16 of the Wizards’ 18 points. After a Westbrook driving layup cut what was an eight-point Rockets lead to four, Houston ripped off a 10-0 run to take a 93-79 lead with just under six minutes to go. The Wizards were never able to get the game back within single digits and 10 points from DeMarcus Cousins and Victor Oladipo in the final three minutes sealed the Rockets’ win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal tops 25 again, sets sights on Jordan’s record

With 33 points, Beal has now scored at least 25 points in all 12 games this season, breaking a tie with Allen Iverson, who started the 2005-06 season with 11 straight games of 25-plus points. Beal’s 12-game streak is the longest such streak since Michael Jordan scored 25 points in the first 16 games of the 1988-89 season. Despite six Wizards games being postponed and Beal missing another due to health and safety protocols, his 12 games with at least 25 points it tied for the league lead with Kevin Durant.

Dating back to last season, Bradley Beal has scored 20-plus points in 35 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league and the second-longest streak in franchise history, trailing only Walt Bellamy’s 42-game streak in 1961-62.

Wizards’ turnovers too much to overcome

On Tuesday night, the Wizards struggled to take care of the ball, committing 21 turnovers, which tied their season high set on December 29 against the Bulls. In the two games prior to the team’s 13-day hiatus, the Wizards turned the ball over just 14 times total. Coming into the game, the Wizards were tied for second in the league with a 1.98 assist-to-turnover ratio. But against the Rockets, their turnovers were costly. Houston scored 24 points off turnovers, 11 of which came in the decisive fourth quarter.

Three Rockets score 20-plus

While Wall led the way with 24 for Houston, it was a group effort the Rockets offensively. Three Rockets hit the 20-point threshold – Wall (24), Oladipo (20) and Eric Gordon (20) – while Cousins finished one point short, totaling 19 points and 11 rebounds. Houston’s new-look backcourt of Wall and Oladipo, playing alongside one another for the first time this season, combined to take 42 of the Rockets’ 88 shots.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Pelicans / Wednesday, January 27 / 9:00 P.M. / Smoothie King Center

