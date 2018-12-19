Wizards and Rockets clash in Houston

After a disappointing loss last night in Atlanta, the Wizards head to Houston for the second night of their back-to-back against the Rockets. The Rockets come into Wednesday’s game winners of four in a row – defeating the Trail Blazers, Lakers, Grizzlies, and Jazz.

In November, the Wizards and Rockets played a memorable overtime game in D.C., with the Wizards coming up on top 135-131. With Chris Paul out, the Rockets had 90 combined points from James Harden and Eric Gordon, while John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 68. Washington has not won a season series against Houston since the 1987-88 season.

Game Info

Toyota Center | 8:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Rockets: G – Chris Paul, G – James Harden, G – Eric Gordon, F – P.J. Tucker, C – Clint Capela

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion – out)

Rockets: Carmelo Anthony (NWT– out), James Ennis (right hamstring – out)

Storylines

Backcourt battle

John Wall and Bradley Beal will match up with arguably the best backcourt in the NBA in Chris Paul and James Harden on Wednesday. Between the two backcourts, the four players have combined for 21 All-Star appearances. Wall scored 36 points last time these two teams met and on Sunday had a 40-point, 14-assist explosion against the Lakers. Beal has had a huge month with 27.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in December, scoring at least 22 points in all nine games.

Paul, who is averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 assists per game, missed the previous matchup between these two teams. The Rockets are 15-9 with Paul in the lineup and 0-5 when he doesn’t play. Harden is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 45.4% shooting and 37.1% from deep. Eric Gordon has also entered the starting lineup with James Ennis hurt, but is only shooting 21.6% from deep this month.

Perimeter defense

Guarding the 3-point line is vital to beat the Rockets; Houston is tied for first in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 14.0 and shoots the most in the league at 41.1 attempts per game. The Rockets rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rating at 111.5 points per 100 possessions, with 48.3% of their shot attempts from beyond the arc. Paul, Harden, Gordon, and P.J. Tucker are all threats to shoot and make triples at any time.

Defending the perimeter has been an issue this season for the Wizards, ranking 27th overall in 3-point percentage against on the season. However, the team has been defending the 3-point line much better as of late, ranking 10th in the league in their past 10 games. Inserting Trevor Ariza, who spent four seasons with the Rockets, will certainly help improve that. Ariza is one of the league’s best perimeter defenders and knows the Rockets’ tendencies extremely well. In his debut, Ariza had six steals and seven deflections against the Hawks.

Second night of back-to-back

Due to foul trouble, John Wall (26 minutes), Tomas Satoransky (21), and Keef Morris (17) played less minutes than usual on Tuesday night. No player played more than 40 minutes, as Scott Brooks managed the rest of his personnel closely.

The Wizards have won all three of their games on the second night of a back-to-back this season. Typically, teams have much less energy on the second night, but the Wizards have found ways to win. Fatigue can play a roll, especially when you get into a hotel late going from city to city. The Rockets will be also playing on the first night of a back-to-back before heading to Miami postgame for Thursday’s matchup with the Heat.