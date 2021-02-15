Preview: Wizards look for consecutive wins, host Rockets Monday night

Just over 24 hours after beating the Celtics on Sunday, the Wizards are back in action on Monday night, hosting the Rockets at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington looks to earn consecutive wins in what will be Houston’s first game in D.C. since the two teams traded Russell Westbrook and John Wall for one another in early December. The Wizards and Rockets have already met once this season, a 107-88 Houston win on January 26.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW & NBATV | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Moe Wagner

Rockets: G – John Wall, G – Eric Gordon, F – Jae’Sean Tate, F – P.J. Tucker, C – DeMarcus Cousins

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: TBA

Rockets: TBA

STORYLINES

Wall makes his return to D.C.

While the Wizards and Rockets have already met once this season, Monday night will mark the first time that John Wall will play an NBA game at Capital One Arena wearing something other than a Wizards uniform. After playing nine seasons with the team, amassing five All-Star appearances and a number of franchise records, Wall’s return will be meaningful, despite the fact that there won’t be fans in the building to elevate the energy of the moment.

“It will be emotional for John and myself too for him to be back in the building, but it’s the Wizards vs. Houston,” Bradley Beal said on Sunday. “We’re past that. It (would) be different with fans in the building, for them to be able to show their love to John. We don’t have that, so I don’t know if that same hype and emotion will be there. He’ll definitely be passionate and come in and talk his trash and want to try to get a win, like the John we know. We’ve got to be better than the first time we played them and I think we will be.”

In the teams’ first meeting of the season in late January, Wall finished with 24 points and five assists while Westbrook totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Communication is key for Wizards’ defense

After holding Boston to 91 points on Sunday, the fewest they’ve allowed in a game all season, the Wizards attributed most of their defensive success to improved communication. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks says each player on the team knows the defensive coverages, but constantly and effectively communicating unlocks a level of cohesion that can’t be accomplished otherwise. It “eliminates second guessing,” as Brooks put it and allows players to move and react more freely. An easily traceable source of the team’s increased communication on defense is Moe Wagner, who made his first start of the season Sunday against Boston. After the game, Brooks praised Wagner for his willingness to be vocal from the defensive paint.

“Communicating has always been something I value as a player,” Wagner said.

“It’s important that you have everybody communicating,” Brooks said after Sunday’s win over the Celtics. “There are so many moving parts, there are so many misdirection plays, weakside actions, strongside actions. Everybody has to communicate, and it takes time. You don’t just come in this league as a young player (and start) all of a sudden telling veterans what to do – it just doesn’t happen that way. But you need to communicate. Your voice needs to be able to be heard. I know eventually, it’s going to be better. It takes patience.”

Injury-riddled Rockets look to end five-game slide

After a stretch of seven wins in eight games from late January to early February, including their win over the Wizards, the Rockets have struggled as of late. Since February 3, Houston has lost six of their last seven games and five consecutive heading into Monday’s matchup with the Wizards. Most recently, the Rockets dropped a 121-99 game to the Knicks, who just days earlier beat the Wizards in comparably convincing fashion. At the root of Houston’s struggles is the health of two key contributors: Christian Wood and Victor Oladipo. Wood, who has played at an All-Star level when active this season, has missed the last five games with a right ankle sprain. Oladipo, acquired by Houston earlier this year in the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, has missed two of the last three games – most recently, the Rockets’ Saturday loss to the Knicks because of a right foot strain. Oladipo will not play on Monday night, per Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.

With Wood and Oladipo sidelined, Wall and Eric Gordon have done their part to keep the Rockets’ offense afloat, each averaging over 20.0 points per game. Wall has added 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in that time.