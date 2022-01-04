Preview: Wizards close four-game homestand Wednesday vs. Rockets

Posted: Jan 04, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Rockets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena on Wednesday in the fourth-and-final game of a D.C. homestand. Washington is looking to build on a comeback win over the Hornets on Monday night made possible by 71 combined points from Kyle Kuzma (36) and Bradley Beal (35). Houston has lost eight games in a row, most recently a 133-113 point defeat at the hands of the Sixers on Monday.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS ROCKETS
G Raul Neto Jalen Green
G Bradley Beal Eric Gordon
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Garrison Mathews
F Kyle Kuzma Jae'Sean Tate
C Daniel Gafford Daniel Theis
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS ROCKETS
PPG Beal (24.0) Wood (16.8)
RPG Kuzma (8.3) Wood (10.3)
APG Beal (6.4) Gordon (3.4)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols – out)

ROCKETS :
Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocols – out)
Usman Garuba (health and safety protocols – out)
DeJon Jarreau (health and safety protocols – out)
Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

ROCKETS:
113-133 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
111-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
110-120 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
123-133 (L) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
99-123 (L) at CHA (BOX SCORE)

