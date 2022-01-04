Preview: Wizards close four-game homestand Wednesday vs. Rockets
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Rockets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena on Wednesday in the fourth-and-final game of a D.C. homestand. Washington is looking to build on a comeback win over the Hornets on Monday night made possible by 71 combined points from Kyle Kuzma (36) and Bradley Beal (35). Houston has lost eight games in a row, most recently a 133-113 point defeat at the hands of the Sixers on Monday.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|ROCKETS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Jalen Green
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Eric Gordon
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Garrison Mathews
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jae'Sean Tate
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Theis
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|ROCKETS
|PPG
|Beal (24.0)
|Wood (16.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.3)
|Wood (10.3)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|Gordon (3.4)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)
Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)
Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)
Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)
Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)
Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols – out)
ROCKETS :
Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocols – out)
Usman Garuba (health and safety protocols – out)
DeJon Jarreau (health and safety protocols – out)
Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
ROCKETS:
113-133 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
111-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
110-120 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
123-133 (L) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
99-123 (L) at CHA (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: