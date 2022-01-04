Preview: Wizards close four-game homestand Wednesday vs. Rockets

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Rockets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena on Wednesday in the fourth-and-final game of a D.C. homestand. Washington is looking to build on a comeback win over the Hornets on Monday night made possible by 71 combined points from Kyle Kuzma (36) and Bradley Beal (35). Houston has lost eight games in a row, most recently a 133-113 point defeat at the hands of the Sixers on Monday.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS ROCKETS G Raul Neto Jalen Green G Bradley Beal Eric Gordon F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Garrison Mathews F Kyle Kuzma Jae'Sean Tate C Daniel Gafford Daniel Theis

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS ROCKETS PPG Beal (24.0) Wood (16.8) RPG Kuzma (8.3) Wood (10.3) APG Beal (6.4) Gordon (3.4)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Spencer Dinwiddie (health and safety protocols – out)

Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out)

Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols – out)

Aaron Holiday (health and safety protocols – out)

Brad Wanamaker (health and safety protocols – out)

Tremont Waters (health and safety protocols – out)



ROCKETS :

Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocols – out)

Usman Garuba (health and safety protocols – out)

DeJon Jarreau (health and safety protocols – out)

Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

124-121 (W) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

119-120 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

110-93 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

119-112 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

96-117 (L) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)



ROCKETS:

113-133 (L) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

111-124 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

110-120 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

123-133 (L) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

99-123 (L) at CHA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.