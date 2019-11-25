Wizards Road Trip Report: 11/26 - 12/1

THE DETAILS

Miles: 5,555

Games: 4

Days: 6

On Tuesday, the Wizards begin a four-game, six-day West Coast road trip against four of the Western Conference’s best teams. The Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers sit in positions 1-3 in the West standings, while Phoenix ranks seventh. The trip is already Washington’s third of three games or more this season. The Wizards went 1-2 on each of this season’s previous three-game trips.

“We’re going to be able to bond together and be able to enjoy this challenge ahead of us together,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “I like the group of guys that we have. We’ve got some tough games, probably playing some of the best four teams in the West, and four [games] in six nights. But that's also fun for us. We got a group that's going to continue to grow and get better and learn from every experience that we see.”

THE MATCHUPS

Denver Nuggets (12-3; 2nd in the Western Conference)

November 26 // 9:00 P.M. ET // Pepsi Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Nuggets lead, 52-38

Last 10 overall: Wizards lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Denver: Tied, 5-5

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Jamal Murray – 18.9

Rebounds: Nikola Jokic – 9.7

Assists: Nikola Jokic – 6.1

The Nuggets, coming off a 116-104 win over the Suns, have won five straight and nine of their last 10 games. Contrary to years past, this Nuggets team is doing it with defense. Denver currently ranks sixth in the league with a 102.6 defensive rating, just 1.2 behind the league-leading Jazz. Three Nuggets starters – Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray – hold defensive ratings below 100. The Nuggets have held their opponents to less than 100 points in seven of their last 10 games, including a win over the Timberwolves that went to overtime. On the offensive end, Denver gets contributions from across its entire roster with five players averaging 10-plus points and has had a different leading scorer in each of its last three games.

PHOENIX SUNS (8-8; 7th in the Western Conference)

November 27 // 9:00 P.M. ET // Talking Stick Resort Arena // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Wizards lead, 65-62

Last 10 overall: Wizards lead, 7-3

Last 10 in Phoenix: Wizards lead, 6-4

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Devin Booker – 24.8

Rebounds: Dario Saric – 6.6

Assists: Devin Booker – 6.1

After a hot start to the season, the Suns have lost four of their last five games, including Sunday night against the Nuggets. Still, the team’s 8-8 record through the first month of the season far surpasses the expectations most experts had for the Phoenix this year. The addition of Ricky Rubio, who joined the team as a free agent this summer, and star shooting guard Devin Booker’s development as a playmaker have provided a kick to the Suns’ offense. Phoenix trails only Washington in assists per game and ranks first in assist percentage (67.8). Rubio (8.1) and Booker (6.1) are one of just three duos in the league averaging at least six assists per game this season. In Phoenix’s November 23 win over the Timberwolves, Booker played his best game of the season – scoring 35 points and setting season highs in rebounds (12) and assists (nine).

Los Angeles Lakers (14-2; 1st in the Western Conference)

November 29 // 10:30 P.M. ET // STAPLES Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Lakers lead, 118-74

Last 10 overall: Wizards lead, 7-3

Last 10 in Los Angeles: Tied, 5-5

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Anthony Davis – 25.5

Rebounds: Anthony Davis – 8.8

Assists: LeBron James – 10.8

The Lakers, riding a seven-game winning streak, currently boast the best record in the NBA at 14-2. Los Angeles is one of just two teams in the league to rank in the top seven in both offensive and defensive rating. Styles will clash when the teams meet as Washington ranks top-five in pace while Los Angeles sits in the bottom third of the league. To this point in the season, the Wizards have tried to get out and run as much as possible while the Lakers rely on half-court sets and a heavy dose of James-led pick-and-rolls. James, who leads the league with 10.8 assists per game, makes nearly 25% of his passes to Anthony Davis, who serves as one of the most dynamic and devastating roll men in the league. Davis, who joined the team this past offseason via trade, is averaging 25.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories.

LA Clippers (12-5; 3rd in the Western Conference)

December 1 // 10:30 P.M. ET // STAPLES Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Wizards lead, 76-44

Last 10 overall: Clippers lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Los Angeles: Clippers lead, 10-0

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Kawhi Leonard – 25.7

Rebounds: Kawhi Leonard – 8.0

Assists: Lou Williams – 5.8

The Wizards will have their work cut out for them in Sunday night’s road trip finale, taking on a Clippers team that ranks fifth in net rating (6.8) and is just hitting its stride with All-NBA wing Paul George back in the fold. George and defending NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard make for one of the league’s most impactful tandems, each averaging at least 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game. At full strength, the Clippers can roll out a handful of the league’s most effective defensive lineups. The lineup of Leonard, George, Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, which is likely to see a high volume of minutes the remainder of the season, holds a defensive rating of 89.2, roughly 20 points below league average. The Wizards will lean on Bradley Beal, who has scored 20-plus points six consecutive games against the Clippers, to snap a 10-game losing streak against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

RETURNING HOME

The Wizards are back in D.C. next Tuesday, December 3, hosting the Orlando Magic at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington faces a pair of extended trips in December – a three-gamer against Charlotte, Memphis and Detroit from December 10-14 and a four-game trip from December 20-26 with matchups against Toronto, Philadelphia, New York and Detroit.