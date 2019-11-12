Wizards Road Trip Report: 11/13 - 11/17

THE DETAILS

Miles: 4,253

Games: 3

Days: 5

The Wizards embark Tuesday on a three-game, six-day road trip that includes stops in Boston, Minnesota and Orlando. The trip is Washington’s second of eight road trips of three games or more this season. Washington went 1-2 in their first trip, earning their first win of the season against Oklahoma City and dropping matchups with Dallas and San Antonio.

THE MATCHUPS

Boston Celtics (8-1; 1st in the Eastern Conference)

Wednesday, November 13 // 7:30 P.M. ET // TD Garden // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Celtics lead, 191-114

Last 10 overall: Celtics lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Boston: Celtics lead, 6-4

CELTICS LEADERS

Points: Kemba Walker – 25.0

Rebounds: Jayson Tatum – 7.7

Assists: Marcus Smart – 4.7

The Wizards have won two of their last three games in Boston, including a 125-124 double-overtime win on March 14, 2018, led by Bradley Beal’s 34-point, nine-assist performance. Beal has scored 25-plus points in four of his last five games at TD Garden, including the last three. Last season, while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Moritz Wagner set career highs in points (22), assists (7) and minutes (34) against the Celtics.

Since losing on opening night to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics have won eight consecutive games and climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with elite play on each end of the floor. The Celtics are one of just two teams in the league ranking in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating. Boston has some lineup shuffling on the horizon as it was reported earlier this week that forward Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, would miss up to six weeks with a broken hand.

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4; 8th in the Western Conference)

Friday, November 15 // 8:00 P.M. ET // Target Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Wizards lead, 32-25

Last 10 overall: Timberwolves lead, 6-4

Last 10 in Minnesota: Timberwolves lead, 7-3

TIMBERWOLVES LEADERS

Points: Andrew Wiggins – 25.5

Rebounds: Karl-Anthony Towns – 12.1

Assists: Karl-Anthony Towns – 4.2

Friday’s matchup with the Timberwolves marks the Wizards’ first repeat opponent of the season. The Wolves downed the Wizards 131-109 behind a trio of 20-point performances from Andrew Wiggins (21), Robert Covington (20) and rookie Jarrett Culver (20) on November 2. Since then, Wiggins has scored 25-plus points in each of the five games he has played, including 30-plus three times.

Last season, in the Wizards last game in Minnesota, Beal put forth one of his best performances of the season, totaling 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a Wizards loss. Washington’s last win against the Timberwolves came just six days prior, a 135-121 victory at Capital One Arena. The Wizards last win in Minnesota came on November 28, 2017 in a 92-89 defensive struggle in which Beal scored just eight points.

Orlando Magic (3-7; 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Sunday, November 17 // 6:00 P.M. ET // Amway Center // NBCSW & 1500 AM

SERIES HISTORY

All-time series: Magic lead, 67-53

Last 10 overall: Celtics lead, 7-3

Last 10 in Orlando: Wizards lead, 7-3

MAGIC LEADERS

Points: Nikola Vucevic – 17.1

Rebounds: Nikola Vucevic – 11.5

Assists: D.J. Augustin – 4.2

The Wizards have won three straight and seven of their last nine games against Orlando but are just 2-2 in that stretch in games played in Orlando. Washington won the teams’ most recent meeting in the Amway Center 95-91 behind 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Bradley Beal.

Isaiah Thomas is averaging 6.1 assists per game in 16 career games against Orlando, tied for the second-highest average against any opponent, trailing only his 6.6 assists per game against…the Wizards. Look for Thomas to control the offensive flow as he continues to acclimate himself into the Wizards starting lineup. Last season, Thomas Bryant averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in two matchups against the Magic, highlighted by a 21-point, 10-rebound performance last March, one of nine 20-10 games in his career.

The Magic have yet to capture a road win this season, but have found moderate success at home, going 3-3 in six games, thanks mostly in part to their defense, ranks second in the league allowing just 99.3 points per game. The Magic defense performs better at home than on the road, allowing just 96.2 points per game at the Amway Center compared to 104.0 away from home. Orlando’s offense, on the other hand, has struggled, averaging a league-worst 98.1 points per game.

RETURNING HOME

The Wizards are back in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, November 20, hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington’s next extended road trip is a four-gamer starting on Tuesday, November 26 with matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.