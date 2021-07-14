Wizards reveal four DMV locations for fans to claim free, limited-edition NFT

To celebrate the launch of the Washington Wizards’ non-fungible token (NFT) series, the team hosted a five-location scavenger hunt for fans to track down and claim free, limited-edition digital collectible artwork called “The Sixth Man.” Heading into the final day of the competition, the team is now releasing four of those locations to the public:

Capital One Arena

National Harbor

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City

Bus Shelter at Florida Ave and 7th

The Wizards’ “Sixth Man” collectible authenticated by the limited edition NFT was designed by local artist/illustrator Naturel, whose art has included blended methods of Pop and Cubism with a Surrealist vison. Naturel and his work have garnered a strong following, with over 90,000 followers on his Instagram account. His talents have gained the attention of celebrity clients such as Macklemore and Swizz Beatz.

Below is the full list of clues and more information regarding the scavenger hunt.

SIXTH MAN NFT SCAVENGER HUNT



Join in on the fun as we will be dropping clues periodically. Once announced, go to any of the locations, take a selfie there, & tweet it back to us!



You must include your crypto wallet address & #WizNFTContest in your tweet for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/KBpjBSoXTj — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 11, 2021

More information:

Fans can join the fun of the scavenger hunt by following the Wizards Twitter account (@WashWizards) for clues beginning on Sunday, July 11. Once clues are announced, fans can find the various locations around D.C. to take a selfie and post tag @WashWizards on Twitter, including their crypto wallet address and the hashtag #WizNFTContest. The first 500 fans to do so will receive a free NFT that will then be airdropped into their wallet at a later date. Restrictions apply. For Official Rules and Digital Collectible Terms and Conditions, fans can visit http://info.washingtonwizards.com/6thmannftrules and http://info.monumentalsports.com/nftterms.

The Washington Wizards Starting Five NFT series will be on sale exclusively on OpenSea from July 12-14 and celebrates the energy and culture that makes the District so unique. To learn more on the Starting Five series and NFTs, fans can visit www.WashingtonWizards.com/NFT.