Wizards release limited edition social justice t-shirts

Washington, D.C. - Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation today announced the sale of limited edition social justice T-shirts, with proceeds of sales in July 2020 to benefit When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization on a mission to increase voter participation in every election. The specialty logo printed on the T-shirt was created for the Wizards’ “Together We Stand” peaceful demonstration held on Juneteenth, to bring attention to police brutality and to encourage greater voter participation.

To purchase, please visit our webpage here.

Before the march from the arena to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Bradley Beal explained the symbolism of the closed fist, which is depicted in the logo: “We have five fingers. The fist always represents the solidarity of a team,” Beal said as he opened his hand. “Whenever we get selfish and out of our ways, coach always puts up five fingers to show as individuals, there’s no power. The same applies for us in the everyday world,” Beal closed his hand into a fist. Beal continued, “There is power in unity. There is power in strength.”

Shirts are available in adult sizes S through 2XL for $28 + shipping for a limited time only. Orders will ship the week of August 17.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will donate $8 of the $28 + shipping fee purchase price to When We All Vote, for orders placed during the month of July. When We All Vote is a nonprofit organization committed to changing the culture around voting and closing the age and race gaps of those who show up at the ballot box. Funds for this effort will go to programming in the Washington Metropolitan area.

About When We Vote

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit launched by Co-Chair Michelle Obama in 2018 on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. They are also on a mission to close the race and age voting gap and empower all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies. Learn more here.