Wizards recall Chasson Randle

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have recalled guard Chasson Randle from the Capital City Go-Go. Randle will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip to Dallas, Orlando and Miami. Jordan McRae, a Wizards two-way player, will take Randle’s position on the Go-Go.

Randle led all scorers in the Go-Go’s home opener on Saturday with 37 points, going 13-of-24 from the field with five threes. He also had four steals and dished three assists in the contest.

Jordan McRae appeared in four games with the Wizards in the early season, playing 22 minutes in total.

About the NBA G League

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 27 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2018-19 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 53 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2017-18 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs. NBA G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV.