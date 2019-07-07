Wizards re-sign Thomas Bryant

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have re-signed center Thomas Bryant. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Re-signing Thomas was our top priority this offseason and we’re extremely excited to have him with us as he takes the next step in his development,” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “His overall attitude, work ethic and team-first mentality embody the type of environment that we are working to create and sustain within the Wizards organization.”

Bryant (6-11, 248lbs) averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting .616 from the field and .781 from the free-throw line in 72 games (53 starts) with the Wizards last season. As a starter, he averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .631 from the floor. Bryant set the franchise mark for field goal percentage (.616) during the 2018-19 season and posted 14 double-doubles, including four in a row from 3/27-4/3.

On December 23 vs. Phoenix, Bryant scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-14 shooting from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to go perfect from the field with at least 14 field goals made. He also became the youngest player since 1946-47 at 21 years old to post 30+ points and 10+ rebounds while shooting 100% from the field while joining Wilt Chamberlain and Bailey Howell as one of three players in NBA history to shoot 100% from the field while also totaling 10+ rebounds in a single game (minimum 14 FGA).

A native of Rochester, NY, Bryant was originally drafted 42nd overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2017 NBA Draft. Bryant was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers from the Jazz along with the draft rights to Josh Hart in exchange for the draft rights to Tony Bradley on June 22, 2017. The Wizards originally claimed Bryant off of waivers on July 2, 2018.