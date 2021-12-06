Recap: Wizards fall 102-90 to Raptors despite season high from KCP

FINAL: WIZARDS 90 | RAPTORS 102

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (26), Bradley Beal (14), three players (9)

RAPTORS: Pascal Siakam (31), Chris Boucher (14), Scottie Barnes (11)

SUMMARY

The Wizards lost to the Raptors 102-90 on Sunday night in their first outing of a three-game road trip. Washington was led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored a season-high 26 points while Pascal Siakam’s 31 points led the way for Toronto. The Raptors now lead the season series 2-1.

The Wizards’ defense took a hit in the opening minutes as Daniel Gafford picked up a pair of early fouls and exited the game until the second quarter. Between the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second, Washington shot 5-27 (.222) from the field in the first quarter and 1-10 (.143) from three, falling behind by 20 with just under nine minutes left in the first half. After the Raptors took the lead to 25, Kyle Kuzma scored on consecutive possessions, hitting a floater and 3-pointer, helping to cut the lead to 19, prompting a Toronto timeout. Washington was unable to build on the momentum and went into the break down 63-42.

The Wizards’ offense woke up in the third quarter, shooting 10-20 (.500) from the floor and 3-6 (.500) from deep, using an 11-3 run in a span of just over two minutes to cut the lead down to 12 points. The Wizards went into the fourth quarter down by 16 points, but couldn’t pull their way back into the game until a late run by the team’s reserves, led by five points from Anthony Gill, cut the advantage down to 11 points.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

KCP a bright spot for the Washington offense

After a four-point game against the Cavaliers on Friday night that snapped a four-game streak scoring at least 14 points, Caldwell-Pope bounced back with one of his best offensive performances of the season on Sunday night. Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 26 points on 8-9 (.889) from the field and a perfect 4-4 (1.000) from beyond the arc. Caldwell-Pope did his best work coming out of halftime, shooting 4-4 (1.000) overall and 2-2 (1.000) from three in 7:33 of third-quarter action. It marked the third time this season he scored 20-plus points and the second time he led the team in scoring.

Toronto takes advantage of offensive rebounds

For the second-consecutive game, offensive boards and second-chance points gave the Wizards problems. After being outscored 18-4 in second-chance points on Friday against Cleveland, Toronto turned their 11 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance-points. Washington grabbed just six offensive boards for four second-chance points. Overall, the Wizards were outrebounded 55-49 by the Raptors.

Siakam scores 31 behind strong second quarter

After starting the night 1-6 (.166) from the field, Siakam turned it on in the second quarter, scoring 17 of his 31 points on 7-7 (1.000) overall and 1-1 (1.000) from three. Siakam finished the night 10-21 (.476) from the field, but was aggressive in getting to the line all night, shooting 10-12 (.833) from the stripe.