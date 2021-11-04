Recap: Wizards fall to Raptors 109-100 Wednesday in D.C.

FINAL: WIZARDS 100 | RAPTORS 109

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (25), Montrezl Harrell (15), Raul Neto (14)

RAPTORS: Fred VanVleet (33), OG Anunoby (21), Svi Mykhailiuk (15, Gary Trent Jr. (15)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Raptors 109-100 on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 25 points to lead the way for Washington while Fred VanVleet poured in a game-high 33 points. For Washington, it marked the team’s first loss at Capital One Arena this season.

The Wizards put on a balanced effort in the opening quarter, getting their first six baskets of the night from six different players – and eight different players in the entire first quarter. After trailing by six, Washington went on a 19-9 run to take a 26-22 lead with in the final two minutes of the first quarter. Corey Kispert and OG Anunoby each hit triples in the final seconds, sending the game into the second quarter tied at 29. The Wizards cut the lead to four points before VanVleet scored five points in nine seconds, finishing a reverse layup before knocking down a 3-pointer after the ensuing inbounds pass was stolen. The successive plays sparked a 12-2 run that put Toronto up 56-42 with three minutes left in the half.

Down by 16 mid-way through the third quarter, the Wizards went on a 15-4 run, fueled by threes from Beal and Deni Avdija – Washington’s only triples of the third quarter – to pull back within five points. The Wizards, however, couldn’t keep up the momentum. By the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Washington was back down by double-digits. A difficult mid-range jumper from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and three free throws from Beal sparked one last run for the Wizards, getting the lead down to six, but the Raptors managed to hold on down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal continues balanced start to the season

In addition to Beal’s 25 points on 8-18 (.444) shooting, the All-NBA guard added seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Beal went 7-7 (1.000) at the line and has now made all 32 of his free throws this season. He’s now totaled at least 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in three of his last four games and is averaging 25.8 points 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last five.

Bench trio key for Wizards’ offense

While the non-Beal starters struggled to get going offensively, a trio of reserves stepped up to keep the Wizards’ scoring attack active. Raul Neto scored 14 points on an efficient 5-8 (.625) from the floor. Deni Avdija totaled 11 points and six rebounds. And Montrezl Harrell finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds – his fourth double-double in the last five games – and was plus-12 in 27 minutes of action.

3-point struggles continue

Wednesday’s game was the first for the Wizards since Davis Bertans suffered a left ankle sprain, an injury that Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game would likely keep the sharpshooter out for at least the remainder of the week. Without Bertans, Washington’s recent 3-point struggles continued. Since a 19-38 (.500) 3-point shooting performance against Indiana on October 22, one triple shy of trying the franchise record, the Wizards have now gone six games in a row shooting lower than 40.0% from deep. Against the Raptors, Washington hit just 8-32 (.250) from deep, six of which came from Beal, Neto and Spencer Dinwiddie, who each knocked down a pair.