Recap: Wizards fall to Raptors 137-115

FINAL: Wizards 115 | Raptors 137

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (24), Russell Westbrook (23), Rui Hachimura (15)

Raptors: Normal Powell (28), Pascal Siakam (26), Kyle Lowry (21)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Raptors 137-115 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in their first home game since returning from a four-game road trip. Bradley Beal scored 24 points to lead Washington while Normal Powell (28), Pascal Siakam (26) and Kyle Lowry (21) combined for 75 to lead Toronto.

Washington shot 50.0% from the field in the first quarter, but was just 1-9 (.111) from 3-point range. Toronto, on the other hand, knocked down 5-9 (.556) from deep and 15-22 (.682) overall. A 17-6 run ending with a Fred VanVleet and-one layup with 6:07 left in the first gave the Raptors an early double-digit lead mid-way through a 40-28 first quarter. Beal played the entire opening frame, scoring eight points on 3-5 (.600) from the field. After falling behind 50-36 with 7:42 left in the first half, the Wizards ripped off a 10-0 run, capped by a Davis Bertans three to cut the lead to four. Robin Lopez was key in the early going, hitting all five of his first half field goals. Toronto, however, closed the first half strong and led by 13 at halftime.

Westbrook led the way for the Wizards with 11 points on 4-5 (.800) shooting in the third quarter. After trailing by as many as 16 points, Washington cut the lead to single digits on a dunk from Alex Len and to six when Deni Avdija knocked down a three on the following possession. Len has now scored 10-plus points in four of his last five games. The Wizards hung within single digits until threes from Terence Davis and VanVleet gave the Raptors a 14-point lead just before the end of the quarter. Toronto pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Washington 34-22.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Backcourt duo lead the way for Washington

Beal and Westbrook set the pace for the Wizards’ offense, combining for 46 points – the eighth time this season both players have scored 20-plus points in the same game. Beal’s 24 points led the team, but came in well below his season-long, league-leading 33.3 points per game average. Westbrook scored just four points in the first half on 2-8 (.250) from the field, but came out strong in the second, totaling 19 points, three rebounds and three assists after halftime.

Wizards dominate in the paint for second consecutive game

For the second game in a row, the Wizards scored over 50 points in the paint and outscored their opponent by 10-plus points in the category. Washington scored 52 paint points to Toronto’s 40, led by 10 apiece from Hachimura, Lopez and Westbrook. Lopez finished the night with 13 points, one shy of his season high, all of which came in the first half.

Raptors get hot from beyond the arc

All night long, the Raptors were propelled by a stellar 3-point shooting performance. Overall, they shot 19-32 (.594) from beyond the arc, led by five made threes from Lowry. Most impressive, however, was how many shooters contributed to the cause. In the first half alone, seven of the nine Raptors that saw court time hit at least one 3-pointer. Six players made at least two threes and four players made at least three threes. Toronto entered the game ranked third in the league in 3-point attempts per game (16.0) and fifth in 3-point shooting percentage (38.4).

NEXT UP: Knicks at Wizards / Friday, February 12 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT