Preview: Wizards face Raptors Thursday with Play-In seeding at stake

The Wizards take on the Raptors on Thursday night at 7:30 P.M. at Amalie Arena in the second game of a back-to-back. Washington is coming off a one-point loss on Wednesday in Milwaukee and now makes the trip to Tampa, where the Raptors have played their entire 2020-21 season. The Raptors have lost four of their last five games, including a five-point loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

With six games left in the regular season, Washington is three games ahead of Toronto for 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the final qualifying position for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

GAME INFO

Amalie Arena | 7:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Anthony Gill, C – Alex Len

Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Fred VanVleet, G – Gary Trent Jr., F – Pascal Siakam, C – Khem Birch

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Deni Avdija (right ankle fracture – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Rui Hachimura (non-COVID illness – out), Chandler Hutchison (left knee contusion – questionable)

Raptors: OG Anunoby (left calf strain injury recovery – out), Chris Boucher (left MCL sprain – out), Gary Trent Jr. (left lower leg contusion – probable), Yuta Watanabe (right able soreness – questionable), Paul Watson (left knee tendinitis – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards keeping close losses in perspective

With 10 days left in the regular season, the Wizards have won 11 of their last 14 games with their sights set on climbing higher in the Eastern Conference standings. While all three of their losses in that stretch have come in the last six games, they’ve been by just five combined points: an overtime loss to the Spurs and a pair of one-point defeats at the hands of the Mavericks and Bucks. Those losses have slowed the Wizards’ climb toward the eighth or ninth seed, but haven’t put a dent in the team’s belief of where they can go this season.

“It’s definitely telling of the growth we have shown in years past,” Bradley Beal said after Wednesday’s loss to the Bucks. “We’re putting ourselves in position to win. We’re getting better with executing and closing out down the stretch, but obviously we can be better. It’s definitely a positive. I look at it as a positive. We’ve been really good over out last 16 (games), so I can’t complain.”

Beal, Westbrook clicking together as regular season nears conclusion

Beal is coming off a 42-point night in Milwaukee that pulled him within 0.4 points per game of Stephen Curry for the season’s scoring title and set a new franchise record for career 40-point games. Russell Westbrook added another triple-double, the 179th of his career and now sits two away from tying Oscar Robertson for the all-time record. Both Beal and Westbrook have enjoyed immediate, noticeable individual success this season, but the team’s winning ways took a little longer – and have directly correlated with Beal and Westbrook getting in sync together.

In January, as the Wizards fell into a hole in the Eastern Conference standings, the team had an offensive rating of 104.3 and a net rating of -16.1 when Beal and Westbrook shared the court. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks tinkered with lineups, staggered his stars and worked to find a rhythm for a rotation heavily impacted by injury and health and safety protocols. Now, with a healthy backcourt and nearly a full season playing alongside one another, Beal and Westbrook are beginning to click. Over the last 10 games, as the Wizards have climbed their way into postseason contention, the team has an offensive rating of 125.2 and a net rating of 8.9 with their backcourt duo playing together.

“I knew Russell going into the trade and I knew there wasn’t going to be a problem,” Brooks said. “Brad didn’t know, but he has trust in me and I knew it would work. It’s been great. Russell is a team guy. Brad is an amazing player. We’ve got two good leaders that have taken us this far and they’re going to continue to take us. Brad’s an All-Star, an All-NBA guy, has a chance to lead the league in scoring. We’ve got a good group of guys that work hard. We’ve just got to keep building and play like we’ve done.”

Raptors coming off difficult West trip

While the Wizards’ face a challenging travel lift on Thursday night, playing in Florida less than 24 hours after a down-to-the-wire matchup in Milwaukee, the Raptors, too, will be short on rest. Toronto will be playing in their first game back from a four-game West Coast road trip that pitted them against some of the best teams in the league. Over six days, Toronto played in Denver, Utah and Los Angeles (twice), including a Jazz-Lakers back-to-back. The Raptors went 1-3 on the trip with their only win coming over the Lakers on Sunday night.