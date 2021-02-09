Preview: Wizards back in Washington, host Raptors on Wednesday night

The Wizards host the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena in their first home game in over a week. Washington is coming off a 105-101 win over the Bulls on Monday while the Raptors are coming off a 15-point win over the Grizzlies the same night. Washington, however, has lost seven consecutive games to Toronto and 21 of the last 25 regular season meetings between the teams.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Davis Bertans, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Raptors: G – Kyle Lowry, G – Fred VanVleet, F – Norman Powell, F – Pascal Siakam, C – Aaron Baynes

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out)

Raptors: OG Anunoby (left calf strain – questionable), Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards return to D.C. after 2-2 road trip

The Wizards last played at home on February 2, a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in which the Wizards cut a 21-point third quarter lead to four, but came up just short. In the time since then, the team embarked on a four-game Eastern Conference road trip in which they went 2-2. In their last six overall, they’re 3-3. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks knows that a .500 winning percentage won’t suffice, but couldn’t help but see the silver linings in the Wizards’ run after such a tumultuous January.

“I’m not usually fired up about 3-3, but we’ve gone through a lot and our guys battled back,” Brooks said after the win over Chicago. “What can you say? We just try to do the right thing every day and work and work and work. Sometimes, even tonight, the fatigue got to them. We’ve got to just fight through it. I can see it in the guys. I love the fact that they just keep fighting.”

Beal echoed a similar sentiment after the win over the Bulls, but stressed the need to build on the run and continue to improve.

“I told the guys at the end of this stretch, ‘Let’s continue to instill positivity in one another,’” Beal said. “At the end of the day, we know teams are going to make runs…we’ve got to stay encouraged and stay positive. A positive I take is that we went 2-2 on the road. As tough as it was, we say COVID kicked out butts, but we did a nice job bouncing back with the little practice time we had…We’ve still got to be better. We still feel like there are games we could have won.”

Wizards making progress on the defensive end

After struggling to get stops throughout the opening weeks of the season, the Wizards are starting to find a groove on the defensive end of the court. Washington is coming off its best defensive performance of the season (by defensive rating) Monday in Chicago. Their 99.0 points allowed per 100 possessions against the Bulls was 3.0 lower than their previous season best, set just five days prior against the Heat (102.0). Against the Bulls, Deni Avidja (76.2), Ish Smith (79.1), Robin Lopez (82.5) and Rui Hachimura (96.3) each recorded defensive ratings under 100.0. The Wizards will have to bring that same defensive tenacity against the Raptors. So far this season, Toronto ranks seventh in the league with a 113.2 offensive rating. In their last five games, their offensive rating is 123.5, which ranks second in the league, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks. They’re shooting 38.4% from 3-point range this season, the fifth-best percentage in the league.

Raptors rolling leading up to matchup in D.C.

The Raptors enter Wednesday’s game having won four of their last five games and are coming off a comeback win over the Grizzlies behind a trio of stellar scoring performances. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points, while Norman Powell added 29, as Toronto turned a 10-point third quarter deficit into a 15-point win. After starting the season 2-8, the Raptors have found their footing, winning nine of their last 14 games thanks to contributions from up and down their rotation. VanVleet (20.7) and Siakam (20.2) lead six Toronto players averaging at least 13.0 points per game.