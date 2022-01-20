Preview: Wizards host Raptors Friday night at Capital One Arena
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
The Wizards host the Raptors on Friday at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won four of its last six games and is looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Nets on Wednesday night. Toronto, just a half game behind Washington in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off a four-point loss to Dallas.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|RAPTORS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|OG Anunoby
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Precious Achiuwa
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|RAPTORS
|PPG
|Beal (23.7)
|VanVleet (21.8)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Barnes (7.9)
|APG
|Beal (6.4)
|VanVleet (6.8)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
N/A
RAPTORS :
Khem Birch (nose fracture – out)
Goran Dragic (not with team – out)
Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
RAPTORS:
98-102 (L) at DAL (BOX SCORE)
99-104 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
103-96 (W) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
87-103 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
95-99 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
