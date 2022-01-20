Preview: Wizards host Raptors Friday night at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards host the Raptors on Friday at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has won four of its last six games and is looking to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Nets on Wednesday night. Toronto, just a half game behind Washington in the Eastern Conference standings, is coming off a four-point loss to Dallas.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS RAPTORS G Spencer Dinwiddie Fred VanVleet G Bradley Beal Scottie Barnes F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OG Anunoby F Kyle Kuzma Pascal Siakam C Daniel Gafford Precious Achiuwa

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS RAPTORS PPG Beal (23.7) VanVleet (21.8) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Barnes (7.9) APG Beal (6.4) VanVleet (6.8)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

N/A



RAPTORS :

Khem Birch (nose fracture – out)

Goran Dragic (not with team – out)

Gary Trent Jr. (left ankle swelling – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

118-119 (L) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)



RAPTORS:

98-102 (L) at DAL (BOX SCORE)

99-104 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

103-96 (W) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

87-103 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)

95-99 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

