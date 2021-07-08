Christopher and Dosunmu set to work out for Wizards Friday

The following two players will participate in pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards on Friday, July 9 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:

Josh Christopher – G – Arizona State

Started in 15 games, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game...Also added 1.5 steals per game...Shot .432 from the field...Missed the final 10 games of the season due to a leg injury...Scored at least 10 points in 13 of 15 games...Added three games with at least 20 points...Recorded his lone double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds vs. UCLA on 1/7...Tallied multiple steals in six games...Had three made threes in four games…Scored a season-high 28 points on 11-17 shooting on 11/26 against Villanova…Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for the week of 11/30 after averaging 18.7 points per game in three games against Rhode Island, Villanova and Houston Baptist…Former consensus five-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class and was Arizona State’s first five-star player since James Harden in 2007.

Ayo Dosunmu – G – Illinois

Started in all 90 games in his career at Illinois...Averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 2020-21...Had two triple-doubles on the season, each against Big Ten opponents...Added four additional point-rebound double-doubles...Ranked seventh nationally with 30+ point outings...Finished second in the Big Ten in assists per game...Was a four-time Big Ten Player of the Week selection in 2020-21...Scored a career-high 36 points at Missouri (12/12/20)...Was the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (2/8/21)…USA Today National Player of the Year in 2020-21…Consensus First-Team All-American in 2020-21…Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament Team as a junior…Only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists with 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game…Joined Michigan State’s Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play