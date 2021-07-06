Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts: July 7

The following four players will participate in pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, July 7 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:

Troy Baxter Jr. – F – Morgan State

Started in 20 of 22 games as a senior in 2020-21..Ffinished the regular season ranked No. 1 in scoring (17.1), No. 3 in blocks (1.7) and entered the MEAC Tournament shooting .445 from the field, .367 from beyond the arc, and .734 from the free throw line...In conference play, posted averages of 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and made 26 3-pointers...Recorded his sixth 20-point performance of the year against Norfolk State, scoring a game-high 21 points...He also scored double-figures 17 times…First Team All-MEAC and All-Defensive Team selection in 2020-21…2021 College Slam Dunk Champion…Scored a season-high 28 points at Coppin State on 1/30/21…Averaged 1.9 blocks per game as a junior in 2019-20, the second most in the MEAC.

Obadiah Noel – G – UMASS Lowell

Played 112 games (80 starts) in four seasons at UMass-Lowell, averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game...In 2020-21 as a senior, averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game...Shot .484 from the field in his career...Scored at least 10 points in every game he completed his senior season, including topping 20 points 10 times and 30+ twice...Scored 35 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 4-10 shooting from three on 11/28/20 against Illinois State…Two-time All-AEC First Team Selection (2020 and 2021) and was also selected to the 2021 First Team All-AEC Tournament team…Led the AEC in scoring in 2020-21 at 20.3 points per game…Finished third in the AEC in field goal percentage in three-consecutive seasons to finish his collegiate career…Had 29 career games with at least 20 points…Had a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double on 2/5/20 at Stony Brook.

Jamorko Pickett – F/G – Georgetown

Played in 119 games (109 starts) in his four-year career at Georgetown...Averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game...As a senior in 2020-21, averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all career highs...Scored in double-figures 19 times, including a season-high 20 points vs. Seton Hall on 2/20/21...Had 10+ rebounds in five games, finishing with a double-double in four of the games...Had 19 points and 18 rebounds on 12/8/20 vs. Coppin State...Tallied multiple blocks in four games…Twice finished in the top 10 in the Big East in rebounds per game, ninth at 6.3 per game in 2019-20 and eighth in 2020-21 at 7.2 per game…His 158 defensive rebounds led the Big East in 2020-21…Finished fourth in the Big East in minutes per game as a senior, averaging 34.7 per game…Voted to the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2017-18.

Devontae Shuler – G – Ole Miss

Played in 124 games (99 starts) in his four-year career at Ole Miss...Averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his career...Had a career-high 15.3 points per game as a senior in 2020-21...Recorded eight 20+ point outings in 2020-21, including a season-high 31 points at South Carolina on 2/13/21...Dished 10 assists on 1/6/21 vs. Auburn...Scored at least 10 points with 4+ assists in nine games...Had multiple steals in 13 games as a senior...Averaged 15.6 points and 3.1 assists per game in conference play…2020-21 First Team All-SEC selection…Ranks third in career steals (180), eighth in career three-pointers made (178), 10th in career assists (329) and 20th in career points (1,319) at Ole Miss…Ranked seventh in the SEC in 2020-21 in assists and steals per game…Finished in the top seven in steals per game in the SEC each of the last three seasons of his collegiate career.