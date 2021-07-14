Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts - 7/15/21

The following six players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 15 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:

Zane Martin – G – Towson

Started in all 15 games he appeared in as a senior...Averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game...Led the team in points, assists, field goals made and free throws made...12 double-digit scoring games, including five games with at least 21 points...Led Towson in scoring nine times...Had a pair of 25+ point performances in the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville with 25 vs. San Francisco (11/26) and 27 vs. Buffalo (11/27)...Scored a season-high 34 points off 12-for-23 shooting at Charleston (2/6)…Became the 28th player in Towson history to score over 1,000 points as a Tiger…All-CAA Second Team guard in 2020-21…Ranked in the top-10 of the CAA in several categories, including fifth in scoring (16.5 ppg), sixth in assists (3.5 apg) and 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.4)…Named to the All-CAA Second Team and NABC All-District 10 Second Team as a sophomore in 2017-18 after averaging 19.8 points per game.

Asbjorn Midtgaard – C – Grand Canyon

Eugene Omoruyi – F – Oregon

Was the only Duck to start all 28 games in 2020-21 ... Led the team and was sixth in the conference in scoring at 17.1 points per game his redshirt senior season ...Also ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in steals (1.5 per game) and 14th in rebounds (5.4 per game) ...Scored in double figures in 26-of-28 games ... Team leader in scoring 15 times ...Ended his career on a high note, recording his fourth double-double of the season...Scored a career-high 31 points, the most ever by a player in their first game as a Duck... Was named Pac-12 Player of the Week (Dec. 7)…Was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team... All-International Third Team, NetScouts Basketball... USBWA All-District IX First Team... NABC All-District 19 Second Team (2020-21)…Joined Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) and North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2019-20) as the only major conference players in the last 25 years to have 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in their team debut…2019-20 redshirt season after transferring from Rutgers.

Micah Potter – F – Wisconsin

Appeared in 31 games (20 starts) his redshirt senior season...Averaged12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season...Totaled 184 rebounds, 10th most in the Big Ten... Scored in double-figures 22 times...Recorded four games of 20+ points...Five double-doubles on the season...During his first season as a Badger (2019-20), scored a career high 24 points at Penn St... Named a preseason candidate for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award…2018-19 redshirt season after transferring from Ohio State…Three-time Academic All-Big Ten student (2018, 2020, 2021) and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2020)…Younger brother Noah is a defensive lineman on the Ohio State football team.

Guilherme Santos – G/F – Minas

Played in 42 games (23 starts) in the 2020-21 season with Minas, averaging 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game...Shot .467 from the field and .357 from three...Topped 10+ points 14 times, including a season-high 22 points against Franca on 2/27/21...Averaged 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game as a starter...Recorded three double-doubles, including a 19-point, 12-rebound effort on 12/6/20 against Cerrado Basquete...Shot at least 50 percent from the field in 20 games…Played four games at the 2020 AmeriCup Qualifiers for Brazil, averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game…One of 13 players invited to the 2021 Nike Hoop Summit World Team….Participated in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp in 2019…Knocked down multiple threes in 10 games, including a season-high four against Sao Paulo FC on 2/25/21.

Jaden Springer – G – Tennessee

Played in 25 games (15 starts) in his lone season at Tennessee, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game...Led the Volunteers in scoring overall (12.5 ppg) and during SEC play (12.7 ppg)...Also led the team in three-point percentage (20-46, .435) and free throws made (81 total, 3.2 per game)...Ranked 10th in the SEC with a 1.1 assist/turnover ratio during conference play (47 assists vs. 41 turnovers)...He led the team in assists 10 times and steals eight times...2021 SEC All-Freshman Team…Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week winner…Ranked seventh in the SEC in assists during league play with 3.4 per game…Scored in double figures a team-high 17 times, and his six 20-point performances also led the squad…Was selected to the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game.