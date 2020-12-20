Wizards position preview: Guards

RETURNING GUARDS: Bradley Beal, Jerome Robinson and Ish Smith

NEWCOMERS: Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto and Cassius Winston

All eyes will be on the Wizards’ brand-new backcourt as the team opens the 2020-21 season this week against Philadelphia. After acquiring Russell Westbrook via trade earlier this month, the Wizards now boast one of the best guard duos in the NBA. Westbrook, a former MVP and nine-time All-NBA point guard, will run alongside Bradley Beal, who is coming off the best season of his career in which he averaged 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Together, they will create headaches for opposing defenses on a nightly basis and open plenty of opportunities for surrounding teammates. In the time that they share the court, they are eager to take some burden off the other’s shoulders.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks knows the duo well. He spent seven seasons coaching Westbrook in Oklahoma City and the last four coaching Beal in D.C.

“They are about the same things,” Brooks said. “They’re about basketball. That’s their job and that’s what they love to do. All the other things basically come from that.”

Behind their star backcourt, Washington has a diverse group of guards with variance in both skillset and experience. Ish Smith returns to Washington for his 11th NBA season while fellow veteran Raul Neto joins the fold after playing last season in Philadelphia and the four prior in Utah. Jerome Robinson, acquired at last season’s trade deadline, looks to make a jump in his third NBA season while rookie Cassius Winston joins the organization after an accomplished college career at Michigan State.

Below, we take a look at each member of the Wizards’ guard rotation, where they’ve come from and what to expect heading into the 2020-21 season.

BRADLEY BEAL

2019-20: 30.5 PPG / 4.2 RPG / 6.1 APG / 36.0 MPG

Last season, Beal averaged 30.5 points per game, becoming one of just five players over the last decade to average over 30 per game. He scored 50-plus points on back-to-back nights, becoming the first player to do so since Kobe Bryant in 2007. He scored 40-plus points 10 times and 30-plus points in 31 of his 57 appearances. From January 20 to March 6, Beal scored 25-plus points in 21 straight games, breaking a franchise record that stood since the 60s. In addition to the scoring load, Beal set career highs as a facilitator. His 6.1 assists per game and 29.5% assist percentage were the highest marks of his eight-year career. But all those numbers came by way of the heaviest workload of his career – a 34.4 usage percentage that was six points higher than his previous career high and tied for fifth in the league.

With Westbrook joining the fold, Beal will be able to move back into his more traditional off-ball role that he played for the majority of his career. Beal is set to see more space to operate, open jumpers and easy scoring opportunities than he has in years. On Saturday against Detroit, Beal got his first game action with Westbrook and his first look at the spacing he could expect this season playing alongside Westbrook and Bertans.

“I’ve got to be ready to shoot at all times – and all of us do,” Beal said after the Wizards’ final preseason game. “We’re going to get a lot of open shots because of the space and (Westbrook’s) attack mode, his attack mentality. Defenses have to respect it. He’s able to get two feet in the paint and the rest of us have to do our jobs, get open and knock them down.”

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

2019-20 (HOU): 27.2 PPG / 7.9 RPG / 7.0 APG / 35.9 MPG

Nine All-NBA selections, nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs, two scoring titles, two assist titles, an NBA Finals appearance and a Most Valuable Player award. 157 career triple-doubles and career averages of 23.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Westbrook enters his first season with the Wizards with undeniable career credentials. He is perhaps the most statistically accomplished player of 2010s and carries a reputation for unrivaled work ethic and competitiveness. Westbrook could walk into any NBA locker room and immediately raise the profile of the team.

In his first three weeks with the Wizards, he’s done just that.

“His spirit is about winning,” Brooks said after the Wizards’ preseason finale. “He’s not about stats. He just plays. He plays the right way. He teaches our young fellas the right things…He’s been nothing short of spectacular with what he tells the guys and how he coaches his teammates – and they listen. What he’s done and how he prepares, how he trains, how he looks at the game. It’s priceless…All the young players are going to be thankful in 10 years, they’re going to realize what he’s done for them.”

Westbrook’s quantitative impact on the team was undeniable in his debut. Despite playing just 17 minutes, all in the first half, he finished plus-11 and led the Wizards to a 63-point first half. He totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. But, as Brooks noted, Westbrook’s true impact came by way of his effort and competitiveness.

“I believe that energy is always good – win, lose or draw,” Westbrook said after the game. “It’s not something that I do one night or the next night. It’s something I’ve been doing since I’ve been in the league and, for the rest of my teammates, my job is to try to set the tone, to have them ready to play. As the game goes along, the hardest job is to constantly keep that up regardless of what is going on in the game.”

Watch for Westbrook to bring that same mentality all season long. The numbers will come along the way, but his true ability to help unlock the potential of this Wizards team will come through his leadership and competitiveness.

JEROME ROBINSON

2019-20: 9.4 PPG / 3.3 RPG / 2.0 APG / 24.0 MPG

Entering his third season in the NBA and what will be his first full season with the Wizards, Robinson will look to carve out a consistent role behind Washington’s star backcourt duo. Robinson was traded to Washington at last season’s trade deadline after a season and a half with the Clippers. In D.C., Robinson’s role grew substantially when he joined the Wizards. In 21 games, the Boston College product averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game.

While his numbers don’t jump off the box score, it’s his prowess as a two-way player that make him valuable. Robinson brings it on the defensive end. Last season, he ranked fifth on the team in defensive rating among players who appeared in at least 15 games and, at 6’4”, he’s capable of guarding multiple positions. During the 2019-20 season, Robinson spent 71.5% of his time guarding guards and 25.3% guarding forwards. He’s even played the three spot in smaller Washington lineups.

Throughout camp, Robinson relished the opportunity to work with and learn from Westbrook and Beal.

“You can’t teach experience and those guys have a lot of experience,” Robinson said. “Any time I have a question, I can ask and they’re going to give me a paragraph answer so I’m thankful for that. I love grinding with those guys.”

ISH SMITH

2019-20: 10.9 PPG / 3.2 RPG / 4.9 APG / 26.3 MPG

Smith returns for his second season in Washington and his 11 NBA season overall after appearing in all but four of the Wizards’ games last year. Smith started in 23 of his 68 appearances and averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 assists per game. His best performances of the season came in early January as the Wizards earned a pair of wins while without several key rotation players. Against the Nuggets on January 4, Smith scored a career-high 32 points on 15-24 (.625) from the field to go along with eight assists and three steals. Smith finished plus-18 in 34 minutes as the Wizards went on to win by 14 against Denver. He followed that performance with a 27-point night two days later as Washington topped Boston. Smith finished the season with five games of 20-plus points and 15 games with at least 15.

In addition to his experience, Smith is one of a small number of guards in the league that could sub in for Westbrook and maintain a similar pace from the point position. Smith’s relationship with Westbrook goes all the way back to high school recruiting and includes a brief overlap in Oklahoma City during the 2014-15 season. That sort of experience and cohesiveness at the point guard position could prove valuable for a Wizards team that is predominantly young at every other position.

RAUL NETO

2019-20 (PHI): 5.1 PPG / 1.1 RPG / 1.8 APG / 12.4 MPG

In an offseason headlined by the acquisition of Westbrook and the top-10 selection of Deni Avdija, Neto’s signing flew under the radar. But the Brazilian point guard’s performance throughout the preseason did not go unnoticed by Brooks and the Wizards’ veterans.

“He’s impressive,” Brooks said in an interview with the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast. “He does his job every day. Every day you notice that he just chips away. And he grows on you. He’s a competitor. He’s as competitive as anyone on our team. He’s feisty. He’s not the biggest guy, not the quickest guy, but he doesn’t give any real estate on the floor. He fights for everything…He’s going to put a lot of pressure, good pressure, one me and the staff to try and find him opportunities on the court.”

“He does a tremendous job of running the team, running the offense and then he gets after it,” Beal said of Neto after Washington’s preseason finale. “He’s a little pest…He’s very strong. He can shoot the leather off the ball which is what I love about him. He has heart, he has grit, he has everything that we need.”

Neto will jockey with Smith for a share of Washington’s backup point guard minutes. However, if Saturday’s preseason game is any indication of how creative Brooks is willing to get with the Wizards’ lineup combinations, Neto could be in for a role with more variance. In the win over the Pistons, Neto saw some time running alongside fellow point guards Westbrooks and Smith, a look that Brooks spoke positively of following the game.

CASSIUS WINSTON

2019-20 (Michigan State): 18.6 PPG / 2.5 RPG / 5.9 APG / 32.7 MPG

After a standout four-year career at Michigan State highlighted by two consensus All-American selections and a Big Ten Player of the Year award in 2019, Winston was drafted 53rd overall in November’s NBA Draft. During his award-winning 2019 season, Winston averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game. In D.C., he’ll have a great chance to learn from a group of veteran point guards in Westbrook, Smith and Neto. Winston appeared in all three of the Wizards’ preseason games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 assists in 10.0 minutes per game.