Wizards position preview: bigs

RETURNING BIGS: Thomas Bryant, Moe Wagner and Anzejs Pasecniks

NEWCOMER: Robin Lopez

While Washington’s star guards and young wings will garner most of the headlines, improvement in the frontcourt could be the key to unlocking the next level of progression for the team.

On the offensive end, last season’s Wizards team saw decent production from the center position. Their 58.1 effective field goal percentage ranked 11th in the NBA in an system that relied mostly on production from perimeter scorers. The more pressing need for improvement comes on the defensive end. Per NBA.com, the Wizards ranked 24th in the league in defensive field goal percentage from the center position (65.3).

The return of Thomas Bryant, Moe Wagner and Anzejs Pasecniks – a trio of young big men with varying skillsets and plenty of room to grow – will provide a sense of cohesion. The addition of defensive-minded veteran Robin Lopez should be a boost for the group from a leadership and production standpoint.

The Wizards big men will be tested early in the season. The team’s first six games of the season (Philadelphia, Orlando (twice), Chicago (twice) and Minnesota come against teams with formidable frontcourt threats. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns will provide Washington’s bigs plenty of opportunities to show what they’ll bring to the table this season.

Below, we take a look at Washington’s four-man roster of big men heading into the 2020-21 season, their strengths, weaknesses and the roles they may play on this year’s team.

THOMAS BRYANT

2019-20: 13.2 PPG / 7.2 RPG / 1.8 APG / 24.9 MPG

Entering his fourth year in the league and third in Washington, Bryant is looking to build on a standout performance in the Orlando bubble. Entering the bubble, Bryant averaged 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 38 games last season. In the Wizards’ eight seeding games, where he was asked to take on a more substantial role with key players absent, Bryant answered the call. He averaged 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, highlighted by a 30-point, 13-rebound outing against the Nets. Most notable among the many improvements was Bryant’s willingness to shoot more 3-pointers and his ability to make them. He converted on 40.5% of his 4.6 attempts per game from deep.

The Wizards seem confident that Bryant will be able to carry the bubble momentum into this season. General manager Tommy Sheppard, speaking to the media at the outset of training camp, stated unequivocally: “Thomas (Bryant) is our starter.”

Washington’s pace and space approach on offense could be dialed up a notch with Russell Westbrook entering the fold. The Wizards ranked seventh in the league in possessions per 48 minutes last season and are only set to get faster. With Davis Bertans re-signed and Bradley Beal moving back into his traditional off-ball role, there will be plenty of room for a versatile big man like Bryant to operate. Last season, Bryant ranked eighth in the league in points per game as the roll man (4.0). Combine that with the improvement he showed from beyond the arc in Orlando and opposing defenders will have to make some quick, difficult decisions as Bryant sets screens for All-Star facilitators Beal and Westbrook.

ROBIN LOPEZ

2019-20 (MIL): 5.4 PPG / 2.4 RPG / 0.7 APG / 14.5 MPG

The Wizards signed Lopez with Bryant’s strengths and weaknesses in mind. Together, Bryant and Lopez will provide Wizards head coach Scott Brooks with useful rotational flexibility.

On the offensive end, the Wizards likely won’t ask too much of the veteran center, though he’s shown an ability to consistently convert around the rim. Over the last three seasons, Lopez has shot 71.5% from 0-3 feet from the basket and 51.2% from 3-10 feet. In that same time, the big man has hit on 35.7% of his corner threes – high enough that opposing defenses will have to keep him in mind.

Lopez’s most significant value comes on the defensive end of the court. He’s has averaged at least one block per game in six of the last eight seasons and less than two fouls per game in that time. During a 2016 matchup with the Lakers, Lopez nearly recorded a points-rebounds-blocks triple-double. He totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, finishing plus-nine in 32 minutes. Washington came out of the 2019-20 season needing to address frontcourt defense and have good reason to believe Lopez can provide at least part of that fix.

“He has the physicality; he has the size,” Brooks said during training camp. “He’s a big body that’s not easy to get around and he understands the game from that position very well. He has a lot of experience. He has a defensive mindset.”

MOE WAGNER

2019-20: 8.7 PPG / 4.9 RPG / 1.2 APG / 18.6 MPG

The Wizards relied heavily on Wagner over the first month and a half of the 2019-20 season. The second-year big man appeared in 21 games, averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes. Wagner’s breakout performance came in mid-November against Minnesota – a 30-point, 15-rebound outburst that propelled Washington to a 21-point win. Wagner finished the game 13-15 (.867) from the field and 4-4 (1.000) from 3-point range.

Where Wagner’s presence was most often felt was on the defensive end. A physical, high-energy force in the frontcourt, Wagner finished the season ranked fourth in the league in total charges drawn (27). While his frenetic defensive style occasionally got him into foul trouble, the impact he had on the defensive end was consistent. Wagner’s defensive rating (113) ranked third on the team among players that appeared in at least 20 games for Washington.

This season, the Wizards will likely look to Wagner for that same energy. If Washington is to improve its standing in the Eastern Conference, they will need to win games against teams loaded with frontcourt talent like the Bucks, Sixers, Pacers and Heat. Wagner’s ability to get into opposing big men could prove key in making that happen.

ANZEJS PASECNIKS

2019-20: 5.8 PPG / 4.0 RPG / 0.7 APG / 16.2 MPG

Pasecniks proved his worth early last season when the shorthanded Wizards threw the rookie into a fairly substantial role. He appeared in the Wizards first 16 games of the season, averaged 8.0 points per game on 52.6% shooting and grabbed 5.6 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. Pasecniks played in 26 games, scoring 10-plus points eight times.

His most impactful game of the season came in early January as the Wizards – playing without Beal, Bertans, Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner – took on the one of the NBA’s best teams, the Denver Nuggets. Pasecniks stepped up, scoring 13 points on 6-8 (.750) from the field to go along with eight rebounds. He finished plus-26 in 22 minutes, helping Washington to a 14-point win over the Western Conference contenders.

Pasecniks provides depth, which will be more important this season than any season prior, and an ability to protect the rim that the team stressed was a priority coming out of last season.