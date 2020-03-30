Wizards announce launch of Podcast Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the launch of the new Wizards Podcast Network, featuring the team’s two active podcasts, Off The Bench and The Wizards Global Podcast, as well as its new feature, Full Court Press.

Full Court Press, hosted by the Wizards Radio Party of radio play-by-play Dave Johnson, radio color analyst Glenn Consor and radio producer Bryan Albin, will be the latest installment on the new network. The show will feature interviews with Wizards personnel and voices from around the NBA, beginning in episode one featuring Head Coach Scott Brooks, who goes in-depth about the impact of the NBA’s hiatus and how he’s kept busy during this unprecedented time.

Off The Bench, presented by the Alibaba Group, was the first podcast developed and hosted by an NBA team and has been running for each of the past five seasons. It is hosted by the Wizards digital media team and gives a behind the scenes look at the day-to-day happenings of the team throughout the season. The Athletic DC’s Fred Katz joined Off The Bench for the latest episode about the status of the NBA season.

The Wizards Global Podcast, in its first season, is hosted by Wizards Digital Correspondent Zac Ikuma and gives perspective to the team’s growing Japanese audience. The latest episode featured Japanese freelance writer Akiko Yamawaki, who discussed the impact of the coronavirus and the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

All podcasts will continue to be featured on Wizards Radio 24/7 on the Wizards app as well as SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Google Play. The Wizards Podcast Network can also be followed on Twitter @WashWizardsPN. A link to the podcasts can be found here.