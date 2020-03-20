How the Wizards are spending their time at home during the NBA's hiatus

Now over one week into the postponement of the NBA season, in reaction to and aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, players and fans alike have been forced to find ways to safely pass the time until basketball returns. Wizards players have done a little bit of everything, including video games, cooking, family time, encouraging fans to stay safe and, in John Wall’s case, live-streamed Peloton workouts.

Bradley Beal, who has spent the last six months letting out his competitive energy on Wizards’ opponents, has turned to Xbox as a substitute for that release.

All we can dohttps://t.co/3FcgMbbgcN — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 14, 2020

Players all around the league have spent the week boasting their gaming pedigree, but none so much as the Wizards’ star. Beal says he spends most of his time playing Madden, FIFA and Call of Duty – and even received a challenge from D.C. United.

Would you like a shot at the title? pic.twitter.com/orVtJdXlpL — D.C. United (@dcunited) March 18, 2020

Beal’s gaming habits, however, have come at a price…

Going to be a loooooot of Tik Toks being made in the Beal household@RealDealBeal23



(via @KamiahAdams) pic.twitter.com/UljlcJZzJM — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 18, 2020

Only time will tell if the deal curbs his play time. When he’s not on Xbox or TikTok or playing with his two sons, though, you’ll most likely find Beal on YouTube, catching up on all his best plays from what’s been the best season of his career. Earlier this week, he echoed Spencer Dinwiddie’s message that there’s no shame in watching your own highlights to pass the time.

Can’t tell me I ain’t nicehttps://t.co/2qixMju1Sa — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 16, 2020

Speaking of which:

Without access to team facilities, including the team kitchen, players have had to put their own culinary skills to the test. Some are faring better than others.

Just made a trash smoothie — Jerome Robinson (@Rome_Coldbucks1) March 18, 2020

In addition to his public Peloton workout, Wall took to the time to connect with Wizards fans and encourage them to take the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy. Davis Bertans followed suit, asking fans to stay home, symptomatic or not, for their own safety.

Hope everyone is out there being safe & takin care of urself and others...missin all our fans, missin#DCFAMILY wats good???? — John Wall (@JohnWall) March 17, 2020

Just think about this:

...

If everybody in the world would just stay home for 2 weeks regardless if they have symptoms or not, this thing would blow over a lot faster#StayAtHome — Dāvis Bertāns (@DBertans_42) March 18, 2020

Johnathan Williams and Moritz Wagner are among the many Wizards players that have taken the time off to spend with their families.

The Wizards, too, have done their part to provide fans with different ways to spend their social distancing time celebrating their fandom. On Friday morning, Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington announced that they will present one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled Washington Wizards on NBA 2K20. The first stream will take place Saturday night at 7:00 P.M. on Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington.

On Wednesday, the team released an activity book loaded with puzzles, games and coloring prompts for the young Wizards fans out there. The book can be downloaded and printed in its entirety here:

Keep the kids entertained by giving them a new coloring/activity book!



| https://t.co/YSKHPLqvoZ pic.twitter.com/zSOAq4cQDY — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 18, 2020

Earlier this week, the NBA announced that League Pass would be available free through NBA.com, effectively immediately, giving all fans the opportunity to access and watch full length and condensed games from this season as well as access to “an expansive archive of classic games and content.” If ever there were an opportunity to catch up on great performances from earlier in the season, like Bradley Beal’s back-to-back 50-point games or one of Davis Bertans’s breakout performances, now is the time. Or even head back into the vault for some of the classic Wizards games of years past.

During the NBA Hiatus, Watch a Free Preview of NBA League Pass



>> https://t.co/Pqxh2ExSNm pic.twitter.com/0VLbibniN1 — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2020

As of right now, the league’s hiatus has no end date. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league office will exhaust every opportunity to bring about a safe and meaningful conclusion to the 2019-20 season, but that the timing of that process is still undetermined. Until then, players, staff and fans will have to continue to get creative in their efforts to safely pass the time until basketball is back.