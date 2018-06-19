Wizards to play regular season game in London

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) announced today that the Washington Wizards will face the New York Knicks at the NBA London Game 2019 at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 17.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play our first overseas regular season game in London next year,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder, Chairman, Majority Owner and CEO Ted Leonsis. “The Wizards have a long tradition of playing international exhibition games and we love the chance to be global ambassadors for the game. We’re looking forward to getting the chance to play in front of fans in the UK.”

The contest in London will mark the first time the Wizards franchise has played a regular season game outside of North America. In their history, the Wizards have played exhibition contests outside the United States in Israel, China (becoming the first U.S. professional sports team to be invited to China in September 1979), The Philippines, The Bahamas, Mexico, Germany, Spain and Brazil. The last time the franchise played overseas occurred in 2013, when the Wizards faced the Chicago Bulls in the first-ever NBA preseason game played in Brazil.

“It will be an honor to represent the Washington Wizards organization as we play our first game in the UK,” said Wizards guard John Wall. “I look forward to connecting with our fans in London and using the experience to further bond as a team.”

The Wizards currently feature three international players on their roster, including Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic), Marcin Gortat (Poland) and Ian Mahinmi (France).

The game will be broadcast by the NBA’s broadcast partners across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and on NBA League Pass International. The NBA London Game 2019 will mark the league’s ninth regular-season game in London. All eight previous regular-season NBA games in London have sold out.

In addition to the on-court action, the NBA London Game 2019 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in London.

Fans can visit NBA.com/London to register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information and more by visiting www.NBA.com/London.