Recap: Kuzma, Avdija lead Wizards to 103-94 win over Pistons

The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, giving them 13-consecutive home wins over Detroit. Washington has now won two of its last three games with only a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back remaining before the All-Star break.

Kyle Kuzma, who buried the game-winner in an overtime win over the Pistons earlier this season, led the way for Washington with 23 points, his second-straight game with 20-plus points. Deni Avdija totaled 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, giving him his second double-double of the season and the fourth of his career.

The story for Washington, however, was balance. From the opening tip, everyone got involved on the offensive end. In the first half alone, all nine players who saw game action scored and played at least 10 minutes. Overall, all five starters scored in double-figures and the four-man reserve unit of Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Gill and Ish Smith combined to score 32 points.

"Winning is not easy," Avdija said postgame. "You need to be focused and win as a team. Keep your head in the game and play together.

Both offenses came out cold, scoring just 20 points on 8-22 (.363) combined in the first six minutes of the game. A back-and-forth opening frame ended with the Wizards up 24-22 after Ish Smith knocked down a mid-range jumper in the final minute. Saddiq Bey, who finished the night with 24 points, scored 13 of Detroit’s 22 first-quarter points.

A 13-4 run to start the second quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, gave the Wizards their first double-digit lead of the night. Part of that run was a corner three from Hachimura, who landed on the foot of Marvin Bagley III when coming down from the jump shot and suffered a sprained right ankle. Bagley III was assessed a flagrant foul and Hachimura was ruled out for the rest of the game minutes later.

“They’re going to take a look at it,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame. “Before I comment, I want to make sure the medical staff has a chance to look at it and see how he responds.”

Thomas Bryant, who finished the night with 11 points and nine rebounds, scored five-straight points to help the surging Wizards maintain their lead late in the second. But over the final six minutes of the first half, the Pistons outscored the Wizards 20-8 and tied the game at 50 on a 3-pointer from Bey with 31 seconds left in the second quarter.

Detroit used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to take a 74-73 lead before Kuzma led Washington on a 9-2 run of its own to close the frame and go up 87-78 heading into the fourth quarter. Kuzma dominated the third, playing all 12 minutes and scoring 17 of his 23 points on 7-8 (.875) from the field.

“It’s always about taking what the defense is giving you so you’re not forcing action,” Kuzma said postgame. “That’s just what I did. Keeping it simple, attack when I had it. If I didn’t have a shot, getting off of it.”

After both teams struggled from the field to open the fourth quarter, combining to shoot 3-18 (.166) from the field, the Wizards’ offense found its stride when Avdija and Caldwell-Pope hit threes on back-to-back possessions. The threes put Washington back up by nine points, fighting off a late Pistons run and sealing a win for the Wizards.