Recap: Wizards fall to Pistons, 97-86, in second preseason game

FINAL: Wizards 86 | Pistons 97

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Troy Brown Jr. (14), Thomas Bryant (11), Bradley Beal (10)

Pistons: Josh Jackson (17), Jerami Grant (15), Delon Wright (13)

SUMMARY

The Wizards, playing in their second of three preseason games, lost to the Pistons 97-86 on Thursday night. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington with 14 points in the first game played at Capital One Arena since March 10. The Wizards were without Sunday’s leading scorer, Rui Hachimura (eye, conjunctivitis), while Russell Westbrook and Davis Bertans sat for the second consecutive game for rest/conditioning.

Bradley Beal got the scoring started with a step-back jumper in the game’s opening minute, but the Wizards’ offense struggled in the early going. A Delon Wright cutting layup gave Detroit a double-digit lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Detroit shot 59.1% from the field in the first quarter and 55.6% from three. In the second, the Wizards held the Pistons offense in check, but managed just 12 points of their own. Washington trailed 58-35 going into the half. Led by Thomas Bryant, the Wizards outscored the Pistons 25-20 in the third, but still faced an 18-point deficit entering the final frame. Brown Jr. came alive in the fourth quarter, leading all scorers with 12 points on 3-5 (.600) from the field and 2-3 (.667) from 3-point range.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal makes preseason debut

After missing the Wizards’ preseason opener Sunday against Brooklyn, Beal made his debut Thursday night. Prior to the game, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Beal would play only the first half. Perhaps with that in mind, Beal came out of the gates firing. He shot 3-5 (.600) in the first 5:53 of the game, accounting for eight of the Wizards’ first 10 points. Beal struggled to maintain the scoring pace during an eight-minute stint in the second quarter, finishing the night with 10 points in 15:45 of action.

“He actually wanted to play the second half,” Brooks said postgame. “I said, ‘No, we have a plan and we have to stick with it.’…I thought his minutes were good. His offensive rhythm was good, he hit some good shots.”

Bryant near double-double

Coming off a strong showing Sunday against Brooklyn, Bryant did a little bit of everything in Thursday night’s exhibition against Detroit. In addition to his 11 points, nine of which came in the third quarter, Bryant totaled eight rebounds and three assists. He was active on the defensive end as well, blocking four shots in 28:31.

Pistons trio gets hot from 3-point range

The Pistons used a strong shooting performance in the first quarter – 13-22 (.591) from the field and 5-9 (.556) from 3-point range – to build up their early lead against Washington. Delon Wright, Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson combined to shoot 9-13 (.692) from deep, together totaling 45 of Detroit’s 97 points.

