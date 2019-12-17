Wizards win 133-119 in Detroit behind Beal's 35 points

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 35 points as the Wizards (8-17) won 133-119 over the Pistons (11-16) on Monday night in Detroit. The win snaps a four-game losing streak overall and a three-game losing streak in Detroit.

“It was a good win,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “Both teams were out there scrambling trying to figure out a lineup with all the injuries. But we made enough plays, passed the ball and made big shots. (Isaiah Thomas) comes back, obviously, and helps when he plays. (Bradley Beal) was back to his normal self. Guys off the bench – (Admiral Schofield) has done a good job the last couple of games…We made some adjustments at halftime and it paid off.”

The Wizards led by just two with 6:02 left in the game, but an Isaiah Thomas 3-pointer jumpstarted a 24-12 Washington run to seal the win. The Wizards shot 8-9 (.888) from the field and 5-6 (.833) from deep in the game’s final six minutes, including 3-3 (1.000) from 3-point range from Thomas. Beal and Thomas each scored 11 fourth quarter points to lead the team to victory.

“(Bradley Beal) is going to be Brad,” Thomas said postgame. “He’s going to do what he's been doing all year and his whole career. Slowly, I'm feeling like myself more and more each and every game, each and every day, so I definitely envision fourth quarters being like that, full games being like that. We are going to take the positives from this game. We won the game, so we are just going to try to build on this and try to get some momentum coming into the new year.”

Beal set the pace in every way for the Wizards’ offense and became just the fourth player in the NBA to record multiple 35-point, 10-assist games this season. Beal shot 12-24 (.500) from the field and 5-9 (.555) from beyond the arc and now has six games this season with 35-plus points. Only James Harden, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo have recorded more such games this season.

Beal’s 10th and final assist came with just over two minutes to go and gave him 2,000 for his career. Beal becomes the seventh player in franchise history to record at least 2,000 assists.

The Wizards are tied for the league lead with six games of 130 points or more this season, but hadn’t recorded one since November 27 against Phoenix. Washington was back to its high-scoring ways in the first quarter against Detroit, playing one of its best offensive quarters of the season. The Wizards outscored the Pistons 43-31 in the first quarter, shooting 17-21 (.810) from the field and 3-3 (1.000) from 3-point range. The last time the Wizards shot 81.0% in a single quarter was February 14, 2018 against the Knicks. Beal led the way for Washington, scoring 15 points and dishing out six assists in the first quarter alone.

Thomas made his first start since missing five games with a left calf strain and played what might have been his best game of the season. Thomas scored 23 points on 9-13 (.692) from the field and 5-7 (1.000) from three, including the three-for-three run from deep that helped seal the game.

Davis Bertans, coming off one of his first cold shooting nights in weeks, was back in his early-December form. Bertans scored 17 points off the bench, shooting 3-6 (.500) from 3-point range to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

The Wizards return to Capital One Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the Chicago Bulls (10-18) at 7:00 P.M.