Recap: Kuzma's clutch three gives Wizards 119-116 OT win in Detroit

FINAL: WIZARDS 119 | PISTONS 116

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Kyle Kuzma (26), Bradley Beal (25), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13)

PISTONS: Jerami Grant (28), Cade Cunningham (21), Frank Jackson (19)

SUMMARY

The Wizards defeated the Pistons in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, winning 119-116 on a corner three from Kyle Kuzma with 0.6 seconds left in overtime. The win snaps a three-game losing streak and gives Washington seven wins in its last eight games against Detroit. Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with a season-high-tying 26 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Just over a minute into the game, Beal scored the first points of the game on a step-back jumper, a move he’d come back to in key moments late in regulation and overtime. After falling behind 19-15, the Wizards went on a 7-0 run, sparked by a Davis Bertans corner three coming out of a timeout to take a 22-19 lead in the closing minutes of the first quarter. Detroit answered, going on a 10-2 run in the final two minutes of the opening frame. Washington opened the second quarter with a 7-1 run to retake the lead before a 14-0 run by the Pistons put the Wizards behind 44-34 with eight minutes left in the first half. Detroit led by as many as 14 before Beal grabbed control of the offense and stabilized the run. Still, the Pistons took a 60-52 lead into the break with 35 of those points coming from Frank Jackson (13), Cade Cunningham (11) and Jerami Grant (11).

Washington came out aggressively in the second half. In the first two minutes of the third, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10-straight points for the Wizards to quickly tie the game at 62. A Spencer Dinwiddie driving layup with 6:20 left in the third gave the Wizards their first lead since early in the second, but Grant knocked down a triple on the other end to re-take the advantage for the Pistons. Washington outscored Detroit 37-26 in the third and took a three-point lead into the fourth. Early in the final frame, Kuzma scored eight-straight points to put Washington ahead 97-88 with 9:34 left in the game. The Wizards grabbed their first double-digit lead of the night with seven minutes left in the game on a Raul Neto layup, but a 12-1 Pistons run cut the lead to 104-102 with 90 seconds left. With 31 seconds left, Beal buried another step-back jumper to end the Detroit run, snap the Wizards’ four-minute scoring drought and put Washington up four. Detroit countered, scoring four unanswered points at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Kuzma started the OT scoring with a corner three that put Washington up 109-106. Minutes later Dinwiddie knocked down one of his own to put the Wizards up 114-110, but the Pistons once again answered, getting three consecutive buckets from Cunningham to tie the game at 116. After Cunningham’s third score in a row tied the game, Beal isolated with the clock winding down to set up the Wizards’ last shot. As the defense collapsed on the All-NBA guard, Beal dished to Gafford, starting a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that led to Kuzma game-winning triple from the corner.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Dialing up the intensity in the second half

The Wizards fell behind in the first half despite shooting 21-42 (.500) from the field and a passable 5-11 (.455) from deep, but were done in by a significant discrepancy at the free throw line. Detroit outdid Washington in both free throw attempts (23 to eight) and percentage (95.7 to 62.5). The Wizards dialed up the aggression and reaped the benefits in the third quarter, shooting 14-15 (.933) from the line. That aggression was felt on the offensive boards as well. In the third and fourth quarters, the Wizards outrebounded the Pistons 26-15 overall and 10-3 on the offensive boards and outscored Detroit 15-0 in second-chance points.

Gafford makes and impact despite ankle sprain

After twisting his right ankle late in the second quarter, Daniel Gafford returned to the game in the third quarter and played his best basketball of the night. From that point forward, Gafford totaled four points, six rebounds and five blocks, helping fuel the team’s second-half turnaround. Gafford recorded his fifth block of the night mid-way through the third quarter, turning away a driving layup attempt by Cunningham. With the rejection, Gafford joined Indiana’s Myles Turner as the only NBA players with multiple six-block games this season.

Grant leads the way for Detroit

Grant, a DMV native, paced the Pistons offense on Wednesday night, scoring a game-high 28 points on, half of which came at the free throw line. Grant shot 6-16 (.375) from the field, 2-2 (1.000) from three and was 14-15 (.933) from the charity stripe – and added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.