Recap: Wizards top Pistons 121-100 for fourth straight win

FINAL: Wizards 121 | Pistons 100

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (37), Ish Smith (16), Russell Westbrook (15), Robin Lopez (15)

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart (19), Frank Jackson (19), Josh Jackson (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards won 121-100 over the Pistons on Saturday night at Capital One Arena in the second game of a back-to-back. Washington has now won six of its last seven games dating back to April 7. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 37 points and Russell Westbrook totaled 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, his 25th triple-double of the season. Isaiah Stewart and Frank Jackson scored 19 points apiece to lead Detroit.

The Wizards’ defense held the Pistons in check early on, allowing just four points in the first five minutes of the game. Detroit shot just 10-26 (.385) from the field in the first quarter, but used three 3-pointers in a span of just over 90 seconds to cut a 10-point deficit to two. Washington shot 12-24 (.500) from the field and scored 22 of their 27 points in the paint in the first quarter. The Wizards opened the second quarter on a 12-5 run, taking a seven-point lead on an and-one layup from Westbrook. Robin Lopez shot 5-6 (.833) from the field in the second quarter alone, amassing 11 points as he and Beal led the Wizards to a six-point halftime advantage.

After a Josh Jackson 3-pointer with 10:28 left in the third quarter cut Washington’s lead to three, the Wizards answered with a 23-9 run to take a 17-point advantage. Beal led the way with 11 points in the third as Washington shot 14-25 (.560) from the field and 4-5 (.800) from deep. The Wizards never let the Pistons back in the game, riding a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter to a 24-point lead. Beal added seven points in the fourth, leading eight Washington players who got on the board in the final frame. With the win, Washington has won 11 consecutive home games against Detroit.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook moves within 10 triple-doubles of all-time record

With 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, Westbrook tallied his 25th triple-double of the season and 171st of his career, putting him just 10 behind Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history with 16 games left in the regular season. Westbrook’s 25th triple-double came in his 49th game of the season, the second-fewest games needed to hit the milestone in NBA history. Only Robertson accomplished the feat in fewer games (41; 1961-62).

For Westbrook, it was also his 20th consecutive double-double, tied for the longest double-double streak of the season with Nikola Jokic, who did so from December 23 to January 31. Westbrook becomes the only player in the NBA with multiple 20-game double-double streaks in the last 10 years.

Westbrook entered the game averaging 23.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 11.7 assists over his last nine games. The former MVP was making plays for teammates in the opening minutes of the game, assisting on five of the Wizards’ first six baskets of the game as Washington jumped out to a lead. He didn’t attempt his field goal of the game until there was 2:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Beal scores 37, hits games played milestone

Playing in his 592nd career game, Beal moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Wizards’ all-time games played list, surpassing Kevin Loughery. He did so in style, scoring 37 points on 13-22 (.590) from the field, 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range and 7-8 (.875) from the free throw line. He’s now scored 30-plus points in each of the last four games, the second time this season he’s recorded a streak of that length. From, January 6 to January 27, Beal scored 30-plus points in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the NBA this season.

Coming off an 0-9 (.000) performance from three Friday against the Pelicans, Beal missed his only attempt in the first half on Saturday, but found his groove in the third quarter. He shot 3-4 (.750) from deep in the third and hit the 30-point mark before the fourth quarter began. The four 3-pointers are the most Beal has made in a game since April 7.

Wizards break out of 3-point shooting slump

The Wizards were playing without sharpshooter Davis Bertans, who missed his second consecutive game for the birth of his son. Still, Washington put on one of its best 3-point shooting performances of the season, shooting 9-16 (.562) from beyond the arc, setting a new season high for 3-point shooting percentage. Washington had shot below 40.0% from three in four of the last five games, including 4-27 (.148) on Friday night in their first game without Bertans. Beal, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith combined to shoot 8-10 (.800) from deep.

NEXT UP: Thunder at Wizards / Monday, April 19 / 8:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT