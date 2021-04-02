Recap: Wizards lose to Pistons 120-91 Thursday in Detroit

FINAL: Wizards 91 | Pistons 120

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (16), Robin Lopez (16), Alex Len (14)

Pistons: Josh Jackson (31), Frank Jackson (13), Mason Plumlee (13)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Pistons 120-91 on Thursday night in Detroit. Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists while Josh Jackson scored a game-high 31 points for the Pistons. For the third game in a row, the Wizards were playing without All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who continues to recover from a right hip contusion he suffered in last weekend’s game against Detroit.

After Alex Len scored the first four points of the game, Detroit answered with a 19-4 run to take an 11-point lead seven minutes into the game. The Pistons scored 22 of their 32 points in the paint, shot 14-27 (.519) from the field and led by 10 entering the second. Westbrook and Robin Lopez combined to score four times in the first five possessions of the second quarter, helping the Wizards cut the lead down to seven. Westbrook totaled seven points 3-4 (.750) shooting, four rebounds and two assists in the second quarter, but Detroit outscored Washington 14-4 in the final 4:11 of the frame and took a 19-point lead into halftime.

The Wizards held the Pistons to 8-21 (.381) from the field in the third quarter, but continued to struggle getting their own offense going. Washington shot 11-19 (.579) from the field in the third, but missed all three 3-pointers as they attempted to mount a comeback. Down by 19 heading into the final frame, the Wizards never managed to get closer than 17. Cassius Winston, a Detroit native, scored five points to lead the Wizards in the fourth quarter.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook tallies fourth straight triple-double

Westbrook’s triple-double was his league-leading 18th of the season and fourth consecutive. The former MVP now has two four-game triple-double streaks this season, the first of which came in his first four games of the season. Westbrook now owns nine of the 13 four-game triple-double streaks that have occurred since 1984. In the last 11 games, Westbrook is averaging 24.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 13.0 assists per game.

Wizards’ shooting woes

Washington entered Thursday’s game against Detroit taking and making the most free throws per game across the entire league, but put on one of their worst such performances of the season against the Pistons. The Wizards shot just 6-19 (.316) from the line, setting new season lows in free throws made and free throw percentage. The Wizards experienced similar struggles from beyond the arc, shooting just 5-19 (.263) from the 3-point line.

Jackson leads balanced Pistons’ offense

Jackson’s 31 points came on 13-21 (.619) from the field and led seven Pistons scoring in double figures. He started the night hot, scoring 14 points on 6-10 (.600) from the field in the first quarter alone. He was limited to just two minutes in the second quarter due to foul trouble, but picked up right where he left off when he returned for the second half. He scored 12 points after halftime to help the Pistons keep the Wizards at bay.

