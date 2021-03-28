Recap: Westbrook's triple-double powers Wizards to 106-92 win over Pistons

FINAL: Wizards 106 | Pistons 92

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (19), Bradley Beal (17), Rui Hachimura (14)

Pistons: Wayne Ellington (15), Mason Plumlee (11), Isaiah Stewart (11)

SUMMARY

Led by a triple-double from Russell Westbrook and an impressive debut from Daniel Gafford, the Wizards defeated the Pistons 106-92 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Westbrook totaled 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists while Wayne Ellington scored 15 points to lead Detroit. With the win, the Wizards have now won 11 consecutive home games against the Pistons.

The Wizards trailed 14-8 in the opening minutes before consecutive 3-pointers from Westbrook and Bradley Beal tied the game and sparked a 25-8 run to close the first quarter. As a team, the Wizards shot 15-23 (.652) from the field, including four dunks, two of which came on alley-oops to the newly acquired Gafford. Washington dominated the second quarter, outscoring Detroit 35-19. Beal led the way with 11 points, nine of which came in the final 3:14 of the half, fueling a 14-4 run that put the Wizards up by 27 at halftime.

The Pistons stormed back in the third quarter, going on a 31-4 run over the final 8:58 of the frame and trailed 79-75 entering the fourth. Washington scored just 11 points on 5-22 (.227) from the field and 0-5 (.000) from three in the third quarter. The Wizards stabilized in the fourth quarter and closed strong on the defensive end, holding the Pistons to 6-22 (.273) shooting in the fourth and just 17 points. On the offensive end, Rui Hachimura, Raul Neto and Garrison Mathews combined to shoot 7-7 (1.000) from the field in the final frame as the Wizards re-established their double-digit advantage and secured the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal hits assist milestone, exits early with hip injury

After being listed as a game-time decision with right foot soreness, Beal finished with 17 points, six assists and was plus-18 in 21 minutes of action. He was efficient, shooting 6-11 (.545) from the field and 3-4 (.750) from deep. Five of his six assists came in the first quarter, the third of which gave him sole possession of fifth place on the Wizards’ all-time assists list, passing Kevin Loughery. Beal’s night, however, was cut short due to a right hip contusion suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter. He attempted to play through the injury, but later went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Wizards head coach Brooks did not have an update on Beal postgame, but said he would continue to be evaluated leading up to the Wizards’ home back-to-back beginning Monday night.

Gafford impresses in first game with Wizards

Saturday night’s game marked Gafford’s first game in a Wizards uniform after the center was acquired on Thursday in a three-way trade with the Bulls and Celtics. That night, Brooks and Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard praised Gafford’s shot-blocking ability and the threat he posed as a rim-running lob threat. The big man wasted no time backing up the praise, turning away a Jerami Grant layup on his first defensive possession of the game and catching an alley-oop dunk from Beal less than a minute later. In his first shift, which lasted 6:47, Gafford was 5-5 (1.000) from the field for 10 points with three rebounds and three blocked shots. Brooks said pregame that Gafford would not see extended minutes as he got acclimated to his new team. He finished with 13 points on 6-7 (857) shooting, five rebounds and three blocks in 13:32 of action.

“This is what he does,” Brooks said postgame. “He has great bounce. We got a lob threat. We can throw it up in the air. We can throw a bad pass and he has the ability to go out and extend and get it. He has great hands, he finishes around (the rim), he can block some shots, he can alter some shots. He had a fantastic game.”

Westbrook ties franchise triple-double record

With 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, Westbrook recorded his 15th triple-double of the season, tying Darrell Walker’s franchise record. Walker’s 15 triple-doubles came over the course of 283 games while Westbrook has accomplished the feat in just 37. He came out strong, registering seven points, six rebounds and four assists in the first quarter – and closed strong, totaling five rebounds and five assists in the decisive fourth. Westbrook’s 19 total rebounds came on the heels of an 18-rebound performance against the Knicks on Thursday, set a new season high and were one short of his career high set in 2019. The triple-double was the 161st of his career, putting him just 20 shy of Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

NEXT UP: Pacers at Wizards / Monday, March 29 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT