Recap: Wizards top Pistons behind Porzingis' 30-10 game, Avdija's career-high 21

The Wizards defeated the Pistons 100-97 on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds while Deni Avdija scored a career-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds of his own. With the win, Washington sweeps Detroit in the teams’ four-game season series.

Porzingis scored six of his 30 points in the final five minutes, including a clutch jumper to put Washington up by one point with 29 seconds remaining. With 30 points and 10 rebounds, Porzingis sets a new scoring high for his time with the Wizards and now has four double-doubles in 10 games with Washington.

The Wizards were playing without a pair of key contributors on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma missed his fourth-straight game with right knee tendinitis while Daniel Gafford missed the matchup dealing with a neck strain. With Kuzma out, Avdija stepped up, starting 3-3 (1.000) from beyond the arc and led Washington’s early offensive success.

Detroit led for the majority of the first quarter, riding a 9-2 run mid-way through the opening frame, but Washington took a 25-24 lead into the second. The Wizards stayed hot coming out of the break, hitting threes on three-straight possessions to take a 38-32 lead. Ish Smith, who finished the night with six assists in 19 minutes, assisted all three of those triples. Deni Avdija’s third 3-pointer of the night – also assisted by Smith – just a couple minutes later gave Washington its first double-digit lead of the night.

A powerful driving dunk by Rui Hachimura in the closing minute of the first half gave Washington a 16-point lead, its largest of the night.

Cade Cunningham came alive in the third quarter to help the Pistons work their way back into the game. The rookie scored 12 of his 22 points in the third, helping Detroit cut the lead down to seven points just before heading to the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Pistons kept rolling, working the lead down to one with just under seven minutes to go in the game. After a 10-4 run gave Detroit a three-point lead, Corey Kispert came through in the clutch, knocking down his first three of the night to tie the game at 93.

The Wizards went up 96-93 before Cunningham knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers, each from the same spot on the court, to re-take the lead for the Pistons. Porzingis, however, had an answer. He buried his own jumper to put Washington back on top and propel the Wizards to the win.