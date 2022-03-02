Recap: Wizards use late run to top Pistons 116-113 Tuesday night

FINAL: WIZARDS 116 | PISTONS 113

BOX SCORE

The Wizards used an 18-0 run between the third and fourth quarters to come back and earn a 116-113 win over the Pistons on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, one of eight Wizards with at least 10 points. With the win, Washington improves to 3-0 against Detroit and has now won 14-straight home games against the Pistons.

After falling behind 85-79 with 2:23 left in the third quarter, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a timeout to put an end to the Detroit momentum. Coming out of the stoppage, Rui Hachimura knocked down two consecutive threes to kick-start Washington’s run of 18-consecutive points to open up a 94-85 advantage. Hachimura shot 3-3 (1.000) from deep and finished the night with 11 points.

Washington led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before a 10-0 Detroit run tied the game at 104 apiece with 3:37 left – but the Wizards answered again. Washington countered with a quick 6-0 run, highlighted by a transition alley-oop to Thomas Bryant from Raul Neto, to re-take the lead. Bryant, coming off single-digit scoring performances in three of his last four games, scored a season-high 16 points on 6-10 (.600) shooting in 22 minutes off the bench.

*Raises the roof*



Raul finds TB to get the crowd rocking! pic.twitter.com/D1FIAemNls — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 2, 2022

3-point shooting was crucial for Washington all night, going 13-26 (.500) from beyond the arc. Seven different players hit a three, led by Hachimura, Corey Kispert and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who each hit three triples.

With his 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Kuzma continues a recent run of standout play. He has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games, has 22 games with 20-plus points this season and has led the team in rebounding in 30 of his 58 games.

Tomas Satoransky, playing in his first game since signing with the Wizards on Monday, totaled four points, three rebound, two steals, an assist and a block – and was plus-nine in 14 minutes.