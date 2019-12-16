Wizards head to Detroit looking to snap losing streak

The Wizards (7-17) will play their third consecutive road game on Monday night, taking on the Detroit Pistons (11-15) at 7:00 P.M. at Little Caesars Arena. The Wizards are looking to snap a four-game losing streak while the Pistons enter the matchup having won five of their last seven games.

Game Info

Little Caesars Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga., F – Rui Hachimura, C – Ian Mahinmi

Pistons: G – Bruce Brown, G – Luke Kennard, F – Tony Snell, F – Blake Griffin, C – Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Jordan McRae (right ring finger surgery – out), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Isaiah Thomas (left calf strain – questionable), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Pistons: Andre Drummond (left eye inflammation – questionable), Blake Griffin (left knee soreness – questionable), Reggie Jackson (left lumbar spine stress reaction – out), Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery – out)

Storylines

Beal doing it all

After a dominant November, Bradley Beal has cooled off a bit over the last couple weeks, but delivered one of his most well-rounded performances of the season against Memphis on Saturday night. Beal scored 29 points to go along with a season-high 10 rebounds, four assists and a season-high four steals. Beal, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Karl-Anthony Towns are the only players to hit those statistical benchmarks in a game this season. Beal is one of just four players in the league averaging at least 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 assists per game.

Earlier this season against Detroit, Beal scored just 22 points, but did so efficiently, recording minute and shot totals among his lowest of the season. Beal shot 8-17 (.471) from the field, recorded six assists and five rebounds. Beal played less than six minutes in the fourth quarter as Washington cruised to a double-digit victory.

Chiozza making the most of his minutes

As the Wizards fought through a number of injuries over the last two weeks, Chris Chiozza has seen his workload increase – and has responded with six games of efficient, mistake-free basketball. Saturday against Memphis, Chiozza played 18 minutes, the most action he’s seen since opening night, scoring eight points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Most of those minutes came in the first half before the Grizzlies opened up a lead on the Wizards in the third quarter. In his six December appearances, Chiozza is averaging 3.5 assists and less than a turnover per game.

Chiozza’s numbers aren’t massive, but when he’s on the court, he makes a discernable difference for Washington on both ends of the floor. In December, the Wizards have a 23.4 net rating when he is on the court and a -20.2 net rating when he is on the bench.

The second-year pro out of Florida has spent a good portion of the season playing with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate, leading the team with 7.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Pistons picking up steam in December

After a 4-10 start to the season, the Pistons have picked some momentum in the month of December. Detroit has won five of its last seven games, including a win over the Rockets on Saturday night. In six games played this month, Pistons center Andre Drummond has been dominant, averaging 18.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Drummond has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games and has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but one game this season. In his one earlier matchup against Wizards this season, Drummond scored 15 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, but shot just 6-20 (.300) from the field.