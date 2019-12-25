Beal, Wizards take on Pistons Thursday in Detroit

The Wizards (9-20) are back in action after a win over the Knicks and two days rest, taking on a Pistons (11-20) team they faced just 10 days ago. Tip is set for 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena as Washington looks to capture its first set of consecutive wins since November 20-22.

Game Info

Little Caesars Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga., F – Admiral Schofield, C – Ian Mahinmi

Pistons: G – Tim Frazier, G – Svi Mykhailiuk, F – Tony Snell, F – Blake Griffin, C – Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (right quad strain – out), Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), Jordan McRae (right ring finger surgery – questionable), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Isaiah Thomas (league suspension – out), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Pistons: Jordan Bone (left knee soreness – doubtful), Bruce Brown (bilateral calf soreness – questionable), Blake Girffin (flu – probable), Reggie Jackson (left lumbar spine stress reaction – out), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee patella tendinitis – out), Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery – out), Christian Wood (left knee bone bruise – probable)

Storylines

Both teams battling injuries, inactives

The injury problems that have hampered the Wizards over the course of the last two weeks are well-documented, and far exceed the normal level of mid-season bumps and bruises teams are accustomed to dealing with. The Pistons are perhaps the only team in the league that can come close to understanding what the Wizards’ roster is going through. On Monday night, Washington took on the Knicks missing seven players due to injury and another to suspension. The same night, Detroit took on Philadelphia missing five players to injury, including rotation players Bruce Brown, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard. Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Christian Wood all came into the day on the injury report but were listed as available by game time.

No other teams in the league are dealing with injuries at the same volume as Washington and Detroit. The bright side of those injuries is the opportunity provided to G Leaguers and young players across each roster. For the Wizards, Troy Brown Jr. and Anzejs Pasecniks took advantage on Monday night. Brown Jr. set career highs with 26 points and seven assists and led the way for the Wizards in a decisive fourth quarter while Pasecniks scored a career-high 14 points on 6-7 (.857) shooting in his second career game.

“The team is about guys that are playing hard and playing the right way,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “I’m proud of them. We’re going to keep scrapping; we’re going to get some of our healthy players back eventually. Until then, our guys are going to have to continue to scrap and fly all over the floor.”

For the Pistons, Svi Mykhailiuk has just three starts this season, two of which have come in the last three games, including Monday against Philadelphia. Mykhailiuk scored 13 points, two shy of his career high set earlier this season, shooting 4-5 (.800) from 3-point range.

Payton II’s impact beyond the numbers

Among the Wizards getting some unexpected opportunity as of late is Gary Payton II, who signed just hours prior to tip against the Knicks on Monday. Payton made a bit of NBA history in his season debut, becoming the first bench player with 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals in a game. Payton, 27, is in his fourth season in the league and has made stops with the Bucks, Lakers and Wizards, including three games for Washington last season.

“This journey is what it is,” Brooks said after Payton II’s performance. “Hopefully he plays well enough to stick and play a long time in this league. He has what every coach wants. He has a defensive toughness. He has a presence. He makes winning basketball plays. It’s remarkable. He flies in, meets with me for two minutes, meets with our staff, has a breakfast meeting and plays so well. Give him credit.”

Payton II’s stats were historic and impressive, but the biggest difference he made was with his defensive energy and ability to cut off passing lanes for the opponent. That will come in handy against a Pistons team with lots of size and wingspan. Much of the Detroit offense is predicated on finding creative ways to get their two best players, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, both post players, the ball in comfortable locations. Payton II’s energy and build could make it very difficult for the Detroit perimeter players to find those guys in their spots.

Detroit’s uneven December

After starting the month of December 5-2, the Pistons have lost five consecutive games and now sit nine games below .500 for the season. In those five losses, Detroit ranks last in the league with a net rating of -14.5, as the Pistons have been outscored by 14.5 points per 100 possessions. As noted above, the Pistons have dealt with a number of injuries to key rotation players – most of whom do the majority of their damage on the defensive end of the court. Since the Pistons and Wizards met last, Detroit is giving up 120.6 points per game on 51.5% from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range while its offense has scored over 110 points just once in that span. Despite the long list of missing on players on each end of the court, expect a high-scoring matchup Thursday night.