Preview: Wizards close preseason Saturday night against Pistons

On Saturday night, the Wizards close their three-game preseason schedule, hosting the Pistons at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. The game is the second consecutive meeting between the teams as Detroit topped Washington 97-86 Thursday night.

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Moritz Wagner, C – Thomas Bryant

Pistons: G – Killian Hayes, G – Delon Wright, F – Jerami Grant, F – Blake Griffin, C – Mason Plumlee

Westbrook trending toward a debut

For Wizards fans eagerly awaiting the D.C. debut of newly acquired Russell Westbrook, head coach Scott Brooks provided an update following the team’s Friday practice:

“Russell went through an entire practice (Friday),” Brooks said. “There’s a good chance he’ll play a little bit – probably not much. Good chance. It’s not 100%.”

Westbrook (rest/conditioning) has not suited up for either of Washington’s first two preseason games, but has been a vocal leader from the sidelines and an active participant in practice sessions. A debut Saturday, however limited it may be, would give the veteran point guard one tune-up heading in next week’s regular season opener against the Sixers.

Bryant showing growth with help from veteran leaders

Thursday night against Detroit, Thomas Bryant was active in the paint on the defensive end from start to finish. He grabbed eight boards, which tied for the game high, and recorded four blocks in 28:31 of action. Though preseason numbers are not counted toward a player's official career stats, it would have marked just the third time in his career he had recorded four blocks in one game and the first time he had done so in less than 30 minutes.

Bryant took huge strides on the offensive end in the Wizards’ eight seeding games in Orlando, but knew he had room to grow on defense. Bryant said he prioritized shot-blocking in the offseason and has worked frequently with veteran big man Robin Lopez throughout camp to continue his development on that end.

“Basically just placement and movement,” Bryant said when asked what he and Lopez have focused on together. “Being aware on the defensive end. Constant looking, constant rotation, being in the right spot at the right time as well. Some of that comes from being in the fire, learning from it, past experiences. With great vets like Robin, Russ, Brad that are always going to help you as well. It’s really good to have those guys with me.”

Evaluating improvement in consecutive matchups

Playing a team twice in a row is unusual in the NBA, though fans and teams alike will quickly get used to the scheduling quirk. This season, as part of the league’s effort to minimize travel and curb the impact of COVID-19, teams will frequently face a single opponent either two days in a row or two times in three days. The Wizards’ first consecutive matchup comes Saturday night. Coming off an uneven Thursday night performance against the Pistons, the Wizards have plenty of areas to improve as they head into their second matchup with Detroit.

Playing a team twice in such a short timespan could offer a reliable look at how well the Wizards’ were able to address their downfalls in a 48-hour window. What better way to reliably evaluate improvement than to eliminate changing variables and weigh a second performance against the same group? Following the loss to Detroit, Brooks cited defensive struggles and a need for more urgency as key areas for improvement. Look to see how the team addresses those elements specifically as they take on the Pistons again Saturday night.