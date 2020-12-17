Preview: Wizards meet Pistons Thursday in first of two exhibitions

On Thursday night, the Wizards will play their first game in Capital One Arena since March 10 – a 7:00 P.M. matchup against the Pistons. The game will be Washington’s second preseason game, following an exhibition against Brooklyn on Sunday night and is the first of a pair of preseason games between Detroit and Washington. The second is scheduled for Saturday night.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Pistons: G – Killian Hayes, G – Delon Wright, F – Jerami Grant, F – Blake Griffin, C – Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

Wizards: TBA

Pistons: TBA

Storylines

Injury and availability outlook

The Wizards played their first preseason game without several key contributors. Bradley Beal (rest), Russell Westbrook (rest), Davis Bertans (rest/NWT), Ish Smith (groin tightness) and Jerome Robinson (stomach, gastroenteritis) all sat out. While the absences gave some of Washington’s younger players a more substantial workload, the team would undoubtedly like to see some of their main rotational pieces get exhibition time heading into the regular season. Speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks seemed optimistic that Washington would get at least some of those players back Thursday against Detroit.

“(They look) good,” Brooks said of Beal and Westbrook. “I think Brad’s going to play a few minutes – not a lot. Russell, we haven’t made a decision on him yet. There’s a good chance. (Davis Bertans) participated in some of practice today, but he probably won’t play…hopefully he can get a game in on Saturday.”

During his own media availability, Smith said his groin injury was nothing to be concerned about.

Neto impressing coaching staff as season approaches

One of the primary beneficiaries of Sunday’s depleted lineup was newly signed guard Raul Neto, who scored 17 points in a team-high 25 minutes. Neto was aggressive, getting to the line 10 times. On Wednesday, in an interview with the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, Brooks spoke effusively of what Neto has brought to the team and working to find more ways to get him involved.

“I’ve always really liked his game from afar,” Brooks said. What he’s done the last two weeks has been pretty cool to see. He came out of nowhere. That’s another guy that Tommy picked up last minute. We always had our eyes on him but we didn’t think we could get him...He’s impressive. He does his job every day. Every day you notice that he just chips away. And he grows on you. He’s a competitor. He’s as competitive as anyone on our team. He’s feisty. He’s not the biggest guy, not the quickest guy, but he doesn’t give any real estate on the floor. He fights for everything…He’s going to put a lot of pressure, good pressure, one me and the staff to try and find him opportunities on the court.”

Doumbouya shines as Pistons work with a revamped roster

The Pistons enter their two-game set with the Wizards after a pair of matchups with the Knicks earlier in the week, meaning they are set to play four total preseason games, the maximum number allowed under league guidelines for the 2020-21 season. Those reps will be valuable for a team that underwent a roster overhaul in the offseason. Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya are the only returning players from last season’s team. Jerami Grant, acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets, joins free agent signees Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor, Wayne Ellington, Josh Jackson and first-round pick Killian Hayes as some of the team’s most notable offseason acquisitions.

Doumbouya had a strong showing in Detroit’s most recent exhibition against New York. The 6’8” forward, playing in his second year in the league, came off the bench to score a team-high 23 points on 8-11 (.727) from the field and 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range in just 18 minutes.