Wizards host Pistons on Monday

On Monday, the Wizards will wrap up their homestand against the Pistons at 7:00 P.M. Following this game, Washington will play eight of its next 12 games on the road. The Wizards have won eight in a row at home against the Pistons, with the last loss coming on January 18, 2014.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Pistons: G – Bruce Brown, G – Luke Kennard, F – Tony Snell, F – Markieff Morris, C – Andre Drummond

Injury Report

Wizards: C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – questionable), Jordan McRae (Mallet finger – questionable), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out)

Pistons: Blake Griffin (left hamstring/posterior knee soreness – out), Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction – out), Derrick Rose (right hamstring strain – out), Tim Frazier (right shoulder strain – doubtful)

Storylines

Bounce back opportunity

Simply put, Saturday’s loss to the Timberwolves was a tough one for the Wizards. The team has struggled defensively over the past few games, and that was emphasized at practice on Sunday. Washington is a young, developing team that knows there will be some bumps in the road. As Scott Brooks has emphasized, the team’s mistakes are correctable, and he expects them to bounce back against the Pistons. The loss on Saturday was not ideal, but Monday presents another opportunity to get better and protect home court.

Beal chasing history

Bradley Beal has scored 76 points in the Wizards’ last two games, and he’s now 13 points away from fifth all-time on the Wizards’ all-time scoring list. The two-time All-Star passed legends Gus Johnson and Phil Chenier against the Rockets, and will more likely than not jump Kevin Loughery on Monday. Beal is already the franchise leader in career 3-pointers made and recently joined the top ten in minutes played assists. Along with John Wall, Beal will only continue to break records and re-write the history books this season and in the next several years, cementing himself as one of the best players in franchise history.

Preparing for the Pistons

The Pistons have started the season 3-4 despite not having All-Star forward Blake Griffin. Another former All-Star, Andre Drummond, has been an absolute force down low once again this season, averaging 22.1 points, 18.7 rebounds (first in the NBA), and 2.6 blocks (second) per game. The Pistons will be without Derrick Rose for a second straight game. He has been excellent for the Pistons so far, scoring 20.8 points and dishing out 6.3 assists on 56.2% shooting. Second year guard Bruce Brown and sharp-shooting Luke Kennard have stepped up so far this season for Detroit and will be asked to do so again on Monday. Kennard has made 20 3-pointers already this year, shooting 43.5% from deep. Brown, one of the league's best young glue guys, dished out seven assists against the Nets. Detroit may be short-handed and without a true point guard (Reggie Jackson and Tim Frazier are also injured), but the team has won twice against the Pacers and recently beat the Nets on Saturday.