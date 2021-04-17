Preview: Wizards look to stay hot, host Pistons Saturday night

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena for the second consecutive night, hosting the Pistons at 8:00 P.M. on Saturday. Both Washington and Detroit are playing in the second game of a back-to-back. The Wizards, winners of five of their six games, are coming off an overtime win over the Pelicans while the Pistons defeated the Thunder on Friday.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Pistons: G – Killian Hayes, G – Josh Jackson, F – Saddiq Bey, F – Sekou Doumbouya, C – Isaiah Stewart

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: TBA

Pistons: TBA

STORYLINES

Gafford winning over teammates with defensive playmaking

When the Wizards acquired Daniel Gafford from the Bulls in a three-team deal with Chicago and Boston, general manager Tommy Sheppard and head coach Scott Brooks praised his ability to cover lots of ground, defend the rim with elite athleticism and bring a dynamic element to the Wizards’ defense they had not seen in years. As Gafford grows more comfortable and sees his role expanding, those aspects of his game are beginning to manifest – and its translating to team success. Gafford played the final 8:15 of the Wizards’ win on Friday, including all five minutes of overtime, recording three of his four blocks in that time.

“He was super active,” Bradley Beal said postgame. “I know he was dead tired. We all were tired. He kept meeting those big guys at the rim. He kept battling with Steven (Adams) on the boards too. He had his work cut out, but he stood his ground for sure. There were some big guys up there, but he did his job standing his ground, trying to make them finish over him and they couldn’t do it.”

“I think it was amazing,” Russell Westbrook said of Gafford’s performance. “A lot of times we didn’t convert, but we got so many stops down the stretch, which was big…it just shows you over the course of this season, when we’re able to put our minds to it, we can defend with the game on the line and tonight we did a good job of that.”

Wizards keeping an eye on standings with play-in race tightening

With the Wizards’ wins mounting as the league enters the final month of the regular season, the postseason picture is becoming clearer. Washington (22-33) has won three straight and five of the last six games to move into a tie for the all-important 10th place in the Eastern Conference with Toronto (23-34) and Chicago (22-33). New this season, seeds 7-10 will take part in a three-day play-in series to determine the seventh and eighth seeds. While the Wizards have found their stride, the Bulls have lost five consecutive games and 11 of their last 14. The Raptors have won two straight. After Friday’s win over the Pelicans, Brooks and Beal both acknowledged they will be keeping an eye on standings as the postseason race progresses over the final month of the season.

“You know me, I’m always eyeballing it,” Beal said. “I know we were one game behind the play-in coming into (Friday’s win). I want to see if we can squeeze a little further. It’s tough with these games counting down, but I think if we can put a nice little run together, we can give ourselves a chance.”

Washington looks to avenge early-April loss to Detroit

The Wizards will be looking to bounce back from a loss in their last meeting with Detroit, a game in which Washington was playing without Beal, Gafford and Davis Bertans. The Wizards shot just 26.3% from 3-point range, 31.6% from the free throw line and scored 91 points. The Pistons were led by Josh Jackson, who scored 31 points on 13-21 (.619) from the field and 4-7 (.571) from deep – and is coming off a 29-point game against the Thunder on Friday night. In addition to Jackson’s recent play, Detroit has received another boost – the return of Killian Hayes. The seventh overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has missed most of the season with a right hip injury. Hayes has been limited, playing over 25 minutes only once in his six games since returning and resting in the second game of Detroit’s two back-to-backs. His status for Saturday’s game against Washington has yet to be announced. If Hayes sits against the Washington, Detroit will likely turn to Saben Lee, who totaled eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in the teams’ last meeting.