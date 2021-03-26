Preview: Wizards face Pistons Saturday with Gafford, Hutchison set to debut

The Wizards are back in D.C. on Saturday night, hosting the Pistons at 8:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off consecutive losses to the Knicks and has lost eight of nine games to start the second half of the season. The Pistons, currently last in the Eastern Conference with a 12-31 record, will be playing in the second game of a home-road back-to-back.

Bradley Beal (right foot soreness) is questionable, the team announced on Friday.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Pistons: G – Dennis Smith Jr., G – Frank Jackson, F – Saddiq Bey, F – Jerami Grant, C – Mason Plumlee

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Bradley Beal (right foot soreness – questionable), Davis Bertans (right calf strain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Pistons: TBA

STORYLINES

Wizards open crucial four-game stretch

Saturday’s game against Detroit opens an important stretch for a Wizards team looking for some positive momentum to kick-start a push toward the postseason. Washington’s next four games, the first three of which will be played at home, come against Detroit, Indiana, Charlotte and another matchup against Detroit. The last-place Pistons present a pair of favorable matchups while the Wizards’ back-to-back against the Pacers and Hornets is an opportunity to make some progress back in the direction of the logjam in the Eastern Conference standings between seeds 4-10. As of Friday, only three games separate the four-seed Hornets and the 10-seed Bulls. Washington currently sits four games behind Chicago for what would be the last spot in the Play-In Tournament with 29 regular season games to go. In a season in which the Wizards have been hampered by injury, health and safety protocols and self-inflicted inconsistencies, they recognize the urgency as the end of the regular season inches closer.

“It’s a learning process and you have to try and figure it out along the way,” Russell Westbrook said earlier this week. “But we don’t have that much time to try and figure it out right now.”

Gafford and Hutchison expected to debut vs. Detroit

Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison, acquired by the Wizards on Thursday, are expected to make their D.C. debuts on Saturday night against the Pistons. Gafford and Hutchison, both coming from Chicago, were added in a three-team deal that sent Troy Brown Jr. to the Bulls and Moe Wagner to the Celtics. The newly acquired duo underwent arrival physicals on Friday and joined the team at Medstar Wizards Performance Center.

“Hopefully they’ll be in uniform on Saturday,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said on Thursday. “That’s the plan…To win consistently and sustainably, you’re really going to have to have a strong foundation. We’re constantly looking to add to that depth and I think that’s something we were able to do.”

Welcome to the squad, DG & Hutch! pic.twitter.com/28G8eqr2RT — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 26, 2021

Wizards get first look at Pistons this season

Saturday’s matchup between the Wizards and Pistons will be the teams’ first meeting of the season after their initial matchup in January was postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Washington and Detroit are set to meet three times in the next three weeks.

To this point in the season, the Pistons’ have been unable to string together any bit of sustainable success, recently earning consecutive wins for just the second time this season, defeating the Raptors and Rockets by four and 13 points, respectively. Detroit held their opponents to 21-72 (.291) from 3-point range in those two games, a stark improvement from the 20th-ranked 37.2% rate they’ve allowed from beyond the arc this season overall. Washington has struggled to find consistency from beyond the arc as of late, and will need to avoid falling into the same 3-point shooting woes that Toronto and Houston did. On an individual level, the Pistons are led by Jerami Grant, who ranks first on the team in points (23.4), field goal attempts (17.9) and minutes (35.6) per game. No one else on the team is averaging more than 13.1 points per game.