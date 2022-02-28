Preview: Wizards face Pistons Tuesday night in D.C.

Posted: Feb 28, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards open a three-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington looks to snap a two-game slide and improve to 3-0 against Detroit this season. This Pistons are coming off a 127-126 OT win over the Hornets and have won three of their last four games overall.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham
G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey
F Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant
C Daniel Gafford Isaiah Stewart
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
PPG Kuzma (17.0) Cunningham (16.0)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Stewart (8.5)
APG Kuzma (3.1) Cunningham (5.1)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)

PISTONS:
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain – questionable)
Hamidou Diallo (left ankle sprain – doubtful)
Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasms – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

PISTONS:
127-126 (W/OT) at CHA (BOX SCORE)
104-113 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
112-111 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
94-103 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

