Preview: Wizards face Pistons Tuesday night in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards open a three-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington looks to snap a two-game slide and improve to 3-0 against Detroit this season. This Pistons are coming off a 127-126 OT win over the Hornets and have won three of their last four games overall.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|PISTONS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Cade Cunningham
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Cory Joseph
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Saddiq Bey
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Isaiah Stewart
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|PISTONS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.0)
|Cunningham (16.0)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Stewart (8.5)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.1)
|Cunningham (5.1)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)
PISTONS:
Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain – questionable)
Hamidou Diallo (left ankle sprain – doubtful)
Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasms – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
PISTONS:
127-126 (W/OT) at CHA (BOX SCORE)
104-113 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
112-111 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
94-103 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: