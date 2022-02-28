Preview: Wizards face Pistons Tuesday night in D.C.

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards open a three-game homestand on Tuesday night, hosting the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington looks to snap a two-game slide and improve to 3-0 against Detroit this season. This Pistons are coming off a 127-126 OT win over the Hornets and have won three of their last four games overall.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PISTONS G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey F Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant C Daniel Gafford Isaiah Stewart

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS PISTONS PPG Kuzma (17.0) Cunningham (16.0) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Stewart (8.5) APG Kuzma (3.1) Cunningham (5.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



PISTONS:

Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain – questionable)

Hamidou Diallo (left ankle sprain – doubtful)

Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasms – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)



PISTONS:

127-126 (W/OT) at CHA (BOX SCORE)

104-113 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

106-103 (W) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

112-111 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

94-103 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.