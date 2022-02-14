Preview: Wizards close five-game homestand Monday vs. Pistons

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards close a five-game homestand on Monday night, hosting the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to bounce back from a Saturday-night loss to Sacramento while Detroit enters having lost seven in a row. The Wizards won the teams’ only prior meeting this season, defeating the Pistons 119-116 in overtime on December 8.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PISTONS G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey F Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant C Thomas Bryant Isaiah Stewart

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS PISTONS PPG Kuzma (16.2) Grant (19.0) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Stewart (8.5) APG Kuzma (3.0) Cunningham (5.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning– out)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



PISTONS:

Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)



PISTONS:

119-141 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)

107-132 (L) vs. MEM (BOX SCORE)

86-116 (L) at DAL (BOX SCORE)

105-118 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

93-102 (L) vs. BOS(BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

