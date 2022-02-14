Preview: Wizards close five-game homestand Monday vs. Pistons

Posted: Feb 14, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards close a five-game homestand on Monday night, hosting the Pistons at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to bounce back from a Saturday-night loss to Sacramento while Detroit enters having lost seven in a row. The Wizards won the teams’ only prior meeting this season, defeating the Pistons 119-116 in overtime on December 8.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
G Raul Neto Cade Cunningham
G Corey Kispert Cory Joseph
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Saddiq Bey
F Kyle Kuzma Jerami Grant
C Thomas Bryant Isaiah Stewart
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS PISTONS
PPG Kuzma (16.2) Grant (19.0)
RPG Kuzma (8.7) Stewart (8.5)
APG Kuzma (3.0) Cunningham (5.2)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning– out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)

PISTONS:
Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

PISTONS:
119-141 (L) vs. CHA (BOX SCORE)
107-132 (L) vs. MEM (BOX SCORE)
86-116 (L) at DAL (BOX SCORE)
105-118 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)
93-102 (L) vs. BOS(BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter