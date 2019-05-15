Wizards to pick ninth in 2019 NBA Draft

Following Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, the Washington Wizards will pick ninth in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Under the new lottery odds, the Wizards entered Tuesday with the sixth-best chance to win the number one pick. They fell back three spots to nine after three teams jumped into the top four.

New Orleans, Memphis, New York, and the Los Angeles Lakers rounded out the top four. All three teams but the Knicks had lower odds than the Wizards to move into the top four. The top four is picked by ping pong combinations, while the rest of the order is determined by reverse standings.

Along with team on-stage representative Raul Fernandez (Vice Chairman and Owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment), Wizards head coach Scott Brooks attended the lottery.

"We would have loved to move up, there's no question about that," Brooks said. "But we're going to get a good player. There's a lot of good players in this draft and we're going to have an opportunity to add to our core pieces.

"We need to get better as a team. There's no question that this pick is going to help us."

The Wizards will continue the draft process by attending the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago the rest of the week. Now slotted at nine, the Wizards will be looking at several players who can make an impact. Almost all of the top 60 prospects are in attendance this week in Chicago to get measured, work out, and scrimmage at the combine.

After the combine, the Wizards will attend other camps such as agency workouts, European tournaments, and more. Washington will eventually hold its own workouts in the nation’s capital.

In recent seasons, Andre Drummond, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, DeMar DeRozan, Andre Iguodala, Amare Stoudemire, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tracy McGrady have all been picked ninth in the NBA Draft.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place on June 20 in Brooklyn, NY.