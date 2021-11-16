Recap: Wizards come back from down 19, beat Pelicans 105-100 for fifth-straight win

FINAL: WIZARDS 105 | PELICANS 100

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Spencer Dinwiddie (27), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (18), Montrezl Harrell (15)

PELICANS: Brandon Ingram (31), Jonas Valanciunas (16), Devonte’ Graham (14)

SUMMARY

The Wizards erased a 19-point second-half deficit on Monday night to defeat the Pelicans 105-100. With the comeback, Washington has now won five-consecutive games and improves to 6-1 at Capital One Arena this season. Spencer Dinwiddie led the way for the Wizards with 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Washington struggled from distance in the first quarter, shooting 2-8 (.500) from 3-point range, but was 9-14 (.642) inside the arc. Ingram scored nine of the first 14 for the Pelicans, but New Orleans couldn’t take advantage of his hot start. The Pelicans led by three points in the closing seconds of the opening frame before Dinwiddie buried a step-back three to tie the game at 25. The Washington offense went cold in the second, shooting 5-22 (.227) and 0-6 (.000) from deep. After going up 30-25 on a baseline layup by Montrezl Harrell, the Wizards gave up a 33-9 run over the next 10 minutes to fall down by 19 in the final minute of the first half.

Dinwiddie scored the first eight points of the second half for the Wizards in a span of about 90 seconds, sparking a 17-3 run that pulled Washington within five in a matter of four minutes. The Wizards couldn’t get any closer in the third, but came out firing in the fourth. After missing his first seven shots of the night, Kyle Kuzma came up big for Washington in the fourth quarter, knocking down a pair of threes, the second of which tied the game at 92 with 5:18 left in the fourth. The Wizards took their first lead since 31-30 in the second quarter when a powerful Daniel Gafford block led to a Deni Avdija layup in transition. After knocking down a pair of free throws to put the Wizards up by four, Harrell drew an offensive foul against Jonas Valanciunas, setting up another driving bucket from Avdija to put Washington up 98-92 with less than two minutes to go. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocked down a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to make it a 14-0 run. New Orleans managed to cut the lead from nine to four in the final minute, but couldn’t get any closer.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Dinwiddie, Holiday step up with Beal out

The Wizards were playing their second consecutive game without Bradley Beal (personal reasons) and are now 3-0 on the season without their All-NBA leader in the lineup. Aaron Holiday once again got the start for Beal and scored a pair of early buckets, including an aggressive, back-to-the-basket take against Devonte’ Graham. Holiday finished the night with 12 points on 6-11 (.545) shooting. Once again, however, it was Dinwiddie who led the way with Beal out of the lineup. Dinwiddie’s 27 points came on 8-20 (.400) from the field, 4-8 (.500) from three and 7-8 (.875) from the free throw line.

Avdija finishes plus-18, makes key plays down the stretch

Deni Avdija played what Coach Unseld referred to postgame as his best game of the season. Avdija scored just 11 points, but did so on an efficient 5-6 (.833) shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, two steals and a block. Avdija finished the game plus-18 in 28 minutes and did some of his best work late in the fourth quarter as the Wizards were completing their comeback.

Comeback Wiz

The depth and mental toughness this Wizards team has spoken of all season was on full display Monday night. Without their top scorer and vocal leader, Washington completed its second double-digit comeback win in its last three games. After surging back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win over Cleveland, Monday’s 19-point, second-half comeback against New Orleans was even more impressive. The 14-0 run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter completed the team’s largest comeback victory since February of last season and one of the largest comebacks across the entire league this season.