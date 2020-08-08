Wizards drop matchup with Pelicans despite 20-point games from Hachimura, Bryant and Brown Jr.

FINAL: Wizards 107 | Pelicans 118

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (23), Thomas Bryant (22), Troy Brown Jr. (20)

Pelicans: Jrue Holiday (28), Brandon Ingram (17), JJ Redick (15)

SUMMARY

Twenty-point performances from Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. were not enough on Friday night as the Wizards were defeated 118-107 by the Pelicans. The Wizards started hot, hitting six consecutive field goals early in the first quarter, jumping out to an eight-point lead. The Wizards scored 32 points on 11-19 (.579) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from three, their highest scoring first quarter of the seeding period. Brown Jr. and Hachimura led the way for the Wizards in the first, combining for 20 points on 7-10 (.700) shooting. A 2:30 scoring drought for the Wizards in the second quarter allowed the Pelicans to come back and take the lead, but Washington quickly grabbed it back when Hachimura scored on three consecutive possessions. Despite cooling off in the second quarter, Washington held a two-point lead at halftime.

The second half belonged to New Orleans. After a quick seven points from Ish Smith, the Pelicans closed the final 7:57 of the third quarter on a 28-6 run. Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick each scored nine points while Nicolo Melli shot 3-3 (1.000) from the field on his way to eight third quarter points. The Pelicans stayed hot in the fourth. A pair of threes from Frank Jackson and Josh Hart helped New Orleans build their lead to 16 with 7:36 left in the game. Brown Jr. and Smith led a late Wizards run, but Washington wasn’t able to get any closer than seven points down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Young trio leads the way for Washington

On Friday, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. each scored 20-plus points, becoming the first trio of Wizards players age 23-or-younger to score 20-plus points in the same game since 2011. Hachimura’s team-leading 23 points snapped a three-game streak of single-digit scoring while Bryant’s 22 points marked his third 20-point game of the seeding period. Bryant also registered a pair of blocks, his fourth-consecutive game with multiple blocks. Brown Jr. ranked third on the team in scoring, but put up the best overall stat line of the three. He totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in 38 minutes of action.

Wizards eliminated from playoff contention

With the loss the Pelicans, the Wizards have been eliminated from Eastern Conference playoff contention. Washington entered seeding play looking to force a play-in series against either the Nets or Magic for the eighth and final seed. With Washington’s elimination, the Eastern Conference playoff field is set. After the game, the Wizards made clear their goals won’t change over the last three seeding games.

“That doesn’t change anything for us,” Brown Jr. said postgame. “At the end of the day, we came here with a job and we’re going to keep on doing our job, keep on trying to win games. Neither one of us want to lose.”

Holiday does it all for New Orleans

For the Pelicans, everything ran through Jrue Holiday on Friday night. Holiday led the team in minutes (37), points (28), field goals (11) and assists (6). Holiday, a two-time All-Defensive Team selection, made an impact on that end of the court as well. With Zion Williamson inactive, Holiday often found himself playing in a three-guard lineup and matched up with larger Wizards players, including Rui Hachimura. Holiday recorded a pair of assists, included a strip of Hachimura that led to a dunk at the other end. The All-Star point guard played all 12 minutes of the game-changing third quarter, scoring nine points on 3-4 (.750) shooting and 3-3 (1.000) at the free throw line and registering a plus-12 rating.

