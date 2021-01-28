Recap: Wizards drop road trip finale 124-106 to Pelicans

FINAL: Wizards 106 | Pelicans 124

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (47), Garrison Mathews (15), Robin Lopez (14)

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (32), Brandon Ingram (32), Eric Bledsoe (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards lost to the Pelicans 124-106 on Wednesday night in New Orleans in the second game of a back-to-back and the final game of a three-game road trip. Bradley Beal led the way with 47 points, his league-leading third game this season with at least 40 points.

The Wizards were without starting point guard Russell Westbrook (rest), who has sat out the second game of all four of Washington’s back-to-backs this season. In his place, Raul Neto made his fifth start of the season. Westbrook joined Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moe Wagner on the list of Wizards players either injured, resting or unable to play due to health and safety protocols.

Washington’s offensive struggles started early. The Wizards went without a field goal until the 8:48 mark of the first quarter and started the game 1-11 (.090) from the field. As a team, Washington shot 7-23 (.304) from the field in the first quarter and trailed 35-18 heading into the second. Beal did his best to lead the Wizards back into reach, scoring 11 points in the second quarter, but Washington’s offensives woes continued – especially from deep. Washington was 3-16 (.188) from 3-point range in the first half. Beal and Robin Lopez, who has been notably efficient since stepping into a starting role, combined to score 27 of the Wizards’ 45 points in the first half.

After the Pelicans’ lead hit 26 early in the third, the Wizards started to work their way back into the game. Beal caught fire coming out of halftime, scoring 24 points on 8-12 (.667) in the third quarter alone. The Wizards knocked down three 3-pointers – two from Beal and one from Garrison Mathews – in the final 1:25 of the third quarter to cut the lead to 14 entering the final frame. After playing all 12 minutes of the third, Beal remained in the game to start the fourth. Down 17, he knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:58 left in the game, sparking an 8-0 Wizards run to cut the lead to 99-90. Brandon Ingram hit a three, one of his seven on the night, to end the Washington run. Threes on consecutive possessions from Mathews cut the lead to eight, but the Wizards were unable to get any closer. New Orleans pulled away as Washington cooled off down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal’s third quarter keys comeback,

Bradley Beal’s 24 points in the third quarter were the second-most a player has scored in a single quarter this season, trailing only his own 25 points scored in the third quarter against Philadelphia earlier this month. Beal’s scoring outburst helped dig the Wizards out of a sizeable scoring deficit, and helped maintain a series of notable scoring streaks. He’s now scored 20-plus points in 36 straight games, 25-plus points in 13 straight games and 30-plus points in six straight games – one game shy of the longest streak of his career.

Pelicans dominant on the boards

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Pelicans and Wizards ranked first and second in the league in defensive rebounding percentage, respectively. But with Washington down a number of frontcourt contributors and backup center Alex Len getting into early foul trouble, New Orleans got the best of the matchup on the boards. In the first half alone, the Pelicans outrebounded the Wizards 30-19, led by 12 from center Steven Adams. The big man finished with a game-high 18 rebounds and the Pelicans outrebounded the Wizards 50-39 in total. The rebounds showed up in the scoreboard as well. New Orleans outscored Washington 20-8 in second-chance points, including 17-2 in the first half.

Williamson, Ingram lead the way for New Orleans

In his first-ever game against the Wizards, Zion Williamson made his presence known early. He scored 20 points in the first half en route to a 32-point game in which he shot 12-16 (.750) from the field and 8-11 (.727) from the free throw line. But Williamson wasn’t the only young Pelicans star to put up standout numbers. Brandon Ingram finished the game with 32 points of his own, shooting 12-19 (.631) from the field and 7-12 (.583) from 3-point range, to go along with six rebounds and a team-high eight assists. While Williamson dominated the first half, Ingram took over in the second, scoring 21 of his 32 points after halftime.

NEXT UP: Hawks at Wizards / Friday, January 29 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

